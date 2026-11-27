India proposes 'One Grid' energy model to stabilise South Africa's regional power supply

India is proposing the export of its 'One Grid' energy cooperation model to South Africa, suggesting a framework that could stabilise power supply across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Indian High Commissioner to South Africa, Prabhat Kumar, indicated that the cross-border electricity exchange mechanism currently operating between India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh could serve as a blueprint for South Africa and its neighbours, including Lesotho, Botswana, and Namibia.

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The proposal centres on the ability to manage seasonal power fluctuations-specifically the surplus and deficits created by monsoon cycles in South Asia-and applying a similar logic to the African context. High Commissioner Kumar noted that the geographical and infrastructural realities of the region, such as hydropower investments in mountainous Lesotho and emerging power plants in Botswana, make it a viable candidate for a coordinated regional grid.

Beyond macro-grid architecture, the Indian diplomat highlighted the potential for domestic efficiency within South Africa. Pointing to the current capacity of the state-owned utility Eskom, which is reportedly holding 4 megawatts of excess power, Kumar suggested that such surpluses could be better utilised through strategic sales to provinces, mirroring how Indian states procure excess power from independent power producers at rates dictated by market demand.

To operationalise this knowledge transfer, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India's National Power Training Institute (NPTI) and the Wits Business School (WBS) at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The agreement moves the partnership from theoretical discussion to technical capacity building.

According to NPTI Principal Director Indu Maheshwari, the collaboration will focus on several critical economic levers: reskilling the energy workforce, implementing green hydrogen initiatives, and managing the 'just energy transition.' The goal is to provide South African utilities with the technical expertise required to shift toward sustainable energy without compromising industrial productivity.

David Phaho, Director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at WBS, emphasised that the partnership is particularly relevant because both India and South Africa face similar structural challenges in their energy sectors. By co-creating technical solutions adapted for the Global South, the two nations aim to scale energy infrastructure that is fit for purpose, focusing on the actualities of regional development rather than importing mismatched Western models.

While the MoU establishes the framework for research and faculty exchange, the practical outcome will be measured by how effectively South Africa can integrate its neighbours into a shared grid and reduce the systemic instability of its own domestic power supply.