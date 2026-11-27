YSRCP open to supporting Delimitation Bill if regional balance is guaranteed

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, has indicated its willingness to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's push for the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. According to party sources cited by news agency ANI, this support is contingent upon the inclusion of provisions that guarantee a strict regional balance in the redistribution of seats.

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The shift in stance comes at a critical juncture for the Centre. The legislation, which previously failed to clear the floor test during the Budget Session, requires a two-thirds majority to pass. The potential backing of the YSRCP, alongside a softening position from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), provides the NDA with a more viable path toward securing the necessary numbers.

Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP) recently noted that the party would not oppose the Bill blindly, suggesting there may be substantive merits to the proposal. This indicates a broader trend among certain opposition elements to move away from reflexive opposition toward a conditional acceptance of the bill's framework.

The legislative priority is tied to the implementation of the women's reservation law, slated for 2029. The proposed delimitation exercise is expected to significantly expand the Lok Sabha, potentially increasing its maximum strength from 550 to 850 members. However, the core tension remains the distribution of these new seats; while the expansion is a mathematical necessity for the reservation law, it risks altering the political weight between different states, which explains the YSRCP's demand for "regional balance."

The Union government has already moved to facilitate this process. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that requests have been made to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to reconvene the houses on November 30 and December 2, respectively, to transact this and other essential government business.