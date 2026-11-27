Former CJI BR Gavai urges President Murmu to address lack of diversity in higher judiciary

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu, raising serious concerns over a lack of diversity and representation in the higher judiciary. In a letter dated November 27, Justice Gavai alleged that judicial appointments are increasingly skewed toward a specific community, effectively sidelining candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), minorities, and women.

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The former Chief Justice highlighted a stark disparity between the demographic reality of India and the composition of the apex court. He alleged that a single community, representing less than 5% of the national population, has accounted for over 40% of Supreme Court judges in recent years. Justice Gavai noted that while this pattern is not entirely new, its persistence is now "unforgivable," suggesting that recommendations are being used to appease and reward a specific group rather than upholding merit and inclusivity.

Drawing on official data, Justice Gavai pointed to the systemic under-representation of marginalised groups. According to figures presented by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha in March 2025, only 22 SC, 16 ST, 89 OBC, and 37 minority candidates were among the 715 High Court judges appointed since 2018. He further observed that between January 2021 and January 2026, nearly 80% of appointments were from forward communities, while OBC representation remained below 14%-a figure significantly lower than the estimated 40% to 50% of the population that the category represents.

Justice Gavai criticised the lack of transparency in the appointment process, noting that the failure to record caste data for Supreme Court appointments is "part of the problem." He referenced a study by Professor George Gadbois, which indicated that between 1950 and 1989, a community comprising one-nineteenth of the population held more than a third of the Supreme Court judgeships, suggesting that these ingrained networks and perceptions of who "looks like a Supreme Court judge" have stalled progress over 75 years of the Republic.

Beyond demographics, the former Chief Justice raised concerns regarding the transfer of High Court Chief Justices. He cited a specific instance where a judge, who had been transferred multiple times on what he described as "punitive considerations," was recommended for a prominent High Court. According to Justice Gavai, this happened at the expense of another meritorious and hardworking judge who was moved to a smaller court to make way for the former. He argued that such decisions demoralise judicial officers, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds.

Clarifying his position, Justice Gavai stated that he is not opposed to candidates from forward communities but advocates for a balanced representation of all sections of society. He noted that during his own tenure as Chief Justice of India and as a member of the Collegium, he consistently prioritised diversity. However, he alleged that recent trends show a "complete disregard" for these principles, favouring a particular section to the exclusion of everyone else, including other members of the forward community.

In his appeal to President Murmu, Justice Gavai urged for presidential intervention to ensure that the constitutional duty of equal representation is upheld in the appointment and transfer of judges.