Guyana tourism expands with 94 new experiences

Since 2020, Guyana's tourism sector has expanded its product catalogue with 94 new experiences, a development aimed at increasing visitor expenditure and creating employment opportunities for local entrepreneurs and artisans. This growth reflects a strategic shift toward diversifying the country's tourism offerings beyond traditional eco-tourism, specifically targeting cultural heritage, adventure activities, and community-based engagement.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Tourists in the rainforest

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has led this expansion by collaborating with private operators and local communities to develop market-ready products. Recent additions include the African Roots Tour and the Faiths of Guyana Tour, which highlight the nation's multicultural history, alongside adventure options such as the Back to Basics Kayak Adventure and the Kwakwani Escape. These initiatives are designed to showcase Guyana's biodiversity while catering to different traveler preferences, thereby aiming to lengthen visitor stays and stimulate demand in the accommodation, transportation, and food services sectors.

Geographic diversification is a key component of this strategy. In Region 7, Bartica has seen the launch of seven distinct experiences, including the Sloth Island Wildlife Tour, the Rivers View Hike, and the Dogg Point Indigenous Experience. This focus positions Bartica as an emerging destination, distributing tourism economic benefits more evenly across the country rather than concentrating them in a single region.

Recognizing that product development requires skilled human capital, the government has continued to invest in training and capacity building. The new Hospitality and Tourism Institute is projected to have the capacity to train more than 700 individuals, ensuring that local staff possess the skills necessary to meet international service standards. Since 2020, the GTA has provided support to over 69 communities, assisting them in launching sustainable tourism products that leverage local resources and traditions.

The sector's commitment to sustainability was recently recognized internationally when Toka Village in Region 9, home to Inni Lodge, was named the winner of the Community-Based Tourism Award at the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) Sustainable Tourism Awards 2026. This accolade underscores the success of the current model, which links global marketing with local community development, ensuring that the growth of the tourism industry directly benefits grassroots economic activities.