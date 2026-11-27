Prime Minister launches second Jet A1 supplier at Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, acting in the capacity of President, officially launched the Jet A1 aviation fuel operations of Sol Guyana Inc. at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on November 26, 2026. The government leader stated that this development introduces a reliable and competitive supply chain for aviation fuel at Guyana's primary international gateway, a factor he identified as critical for attracting new airline carriers and increasing flight frequencies.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Transport accessibility of the region. The plane at the airport

The physical function of the new facility is to serve as an additional supplier of Jet A1 fuel at CJIA. Phillips highlighted that the presence of a second supplier allows airlines to compare prices and service standards, thereby introducing market competition that encourages performance improvements among existing providers. He emphasized that this added capacity strengthens the nation's position when engaging with carriers considering new routes or more frequent services.

Infrastructure Context and Future Expansion

Phillips linked this fuel supply initiative to broader infrastructure plans, noting that the government is targeting the completion of a new arrivals terminal at CJIA by 2028. This expansion is designed to accommodate higher passenger volumes, but the Prime Minister stressed that such growth depends on the airport's ability to provide essential services between landing and departure, including consistent fuel availability.

He cited recent progress in regional connectivity, noting that Guyana added five new air routes in 2025. The government is currently pursuing further connections, including a proposed direct service to Cayenne, French Guiana, under a renewed agreement with France. Phillips asserted that securing these links requires an assurance that airlines can count on the necessary ground support infrastructure at Timehri.

Local Employment and Industry Development

Addressing the local workforce, Phillips encouraged Sol Guyana Inc., a subsidiary of Sunoco, to leverage its experience in Caribbean airports to train local personnel. He called for the company to clearly define the qualifications required for entry-level positions and to outline the career progression path, aiming to see employees advance to supervisory roles and train others in turn.

The Prime Minister also urged Sol to provide local firms with advance notice of contract opportunities and the specific standards they must meet. This transparency is intended to allow domestic businesses to make informed decisions regarding investments in equipment or staff training. On the topic of safety, Phillips stressed the importance of empowering staff with the authority to raise safety concerns and ensuring those issues are addressed, even when flight schedules are tight.

Domestic Aviation and Official Attendance

Regarding internal connectivity, Phillips noted that the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation reported earlier in November that bids for approximately 34 airstrip projects are currently under evaluation. He argued that dependable domestic flights are essential for remote communities to access services and for local businesses to reach markets.

Attending the launch ceremony were Lieutenant Colonel (Ret'd) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority; Captain Gerald Gouveia Jr., Chairman of the Private Sector Commission; Ramesh Ghir, Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation; Dr. Mahender Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency; Aymara Cummins, General Manager of Sol Aviation Services Limited; and Dr. Komal Singh, Chairman of the Shipping Association of Guyana. Phillips congratulated Sol Guyana Inc. and its parent company, Sunoco, for the investment of more than US$10 million in the facility, describing it as a vote of confidence in the Guyanese market.