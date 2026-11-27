Switching on new devices does not void statutory 14-day refund rights, UK Court of Appeal rules

Buyers of laptops and mobile phones have regained the ability to test products before deciding to keep them, following a Court of Appeal decision against Argos. The ruling confirms that powering on a device and activating its pre-installed operating system does not invalidate the statutory 14-day right to return the item for a refund.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены Visitors test laptops in a modern e-store

The legal shift stems from Dr Ebenezer Adodo v Argos Limited. On 31 August 2024, Dr Adodo purchased a Lenovo IdeaPad laptop, preloaded with Windows 11, for £379 via Argos's website, opting for click and collect. Upon receiving the device, he switched it on to check compatibility with his work software and identified issues. When he attempted to return the laptop on 5 September, Argos staff refused the refund, citing that the packaging had been opened and the computer had been booted.

Argos argued in court that turning on a computer with pre-installed software constitutes breaking the "sealed computer software” requirement, thereby ending the buyer's right to a refund. The Court of Appeal rejected this interpretation. The judges ruled that booting up the computer and activating the operating system does not break the seal for legal purposes, and ordered Argos to refund the price of the laptop plus interest.

What this means for consumers

Previously, retailers often cited the condition of "sealed goods” to deny refunds for electronic devices that had been powered on, even briefly. This decision clarifies that testing a device to see if it is fit for purpose does not strip the consumer of their legal rights under distance selling regulations.

Scott Dixon, a consumer rights expert at The Complaints Resolver, noted that while retailers may still present obstacles, the law now explicitly protects the right to return such items. He advised that if a retailer continues to refuse a refund for a device that was only switched on to test suitability, consumers have specific avenues for recourse.

Disputing a refused refund

For transactions made by debit or credit card within the last 120 days, consumers can initiate a chargeback claim. In these cases, citing the breach of contract and referencing the recent court ruling is recommended, particularly as initial chargeback requests are often declined. The trader's final refusal position can be requested as a "deadlock letter,” which can then be submitted to the Financial Ombudsman Service if the complaint is rejected.

Alternatively, if the purchase was made on a credit card and the value was between £100 and £30,000, consumers may make a claim under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. Under this provision, the credit card provider is jointly liable with the retailer for any breach of contract or misrepresentation.