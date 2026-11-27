Bristol City Council bans Black Friday fast-fashion ads on its assets after 8-1 vote

Bristol City Council has implemented a ban on Black Friday advertisements for fast-fashion sales across all council-owned property. The restriction applies to billboards, digital screens, and bus shelters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Татарасени, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Black Friday

The policy follows a September vote in which councillors approved the proposal by a majority of 8 to 1. The measure is part of a broader framework aimed at restricting the promotion of goods and services deemed harmful to people or the environment.

The ban is limited to infrastructure under the council's direct control and does not extend to private property or digital advertising on third-party platforms.

Independent retailers in the city, including clothing and homewares stores in Stokes Croft, Gloucester Road, and Clifton, have stated that the move aligns with their own business models. Several owners reported that they boycott Black Friday sales to avoid competing with the pricing structures of large-scale retailers and to promote a model of lower consumption.

Store owners cited a trend of decreasing year-on-year sales for independent brands during the November period, attributing this to the increasing aggressiveness of mainstream Black Friday discounting.