Government inspector rules against public footpaths at Stoke Lodge playing fields

Cotham School may now legally fence and lock the Stoke Lodge playing fields in north Bristol following a government planning inspector's decision that no public footpaths exist across the land.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Children playing football

The ruling overturns a previous decision by Bristol City Council councillors to formalise four footpaths across the site, which residents claimed had been used for decades. The school, which has leased the council-owned fields for approximately 15 years, had appealed the council's order.

Planning inspector Claire Tregembo concluded that the routes do not possess the characteristics of highways. The decision rested on the lack of evidence regarding uninterrupted public use on defined lines during the critical 20-year period between 1963 and 1983. The inspector cited 1983 reports from the Bristol Evening Post stating that Avon County Council had informed residents they were trespassing while walking dogs on the fields.

Under section 31 of the 1980 Act and common law, the inspector found that because the paths lacked a defined line and, in the case of Routes 3 and 4, did not terminate at a highway or place of public resort, they could not be dedicated as highways.

This decision follows a previous High Court ruling that overturned a designation of the fields as a Town or Village Green, which would have granted residents unrestricted access. The school has previously stated that the fields cannot be used for physical education lessons without secure boundaries and the exclusion of public access.

A new fence was installed in September 2025, prior to the latest legal challenge regarding the rights of way.