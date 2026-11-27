BBC removes pro-Palestine watermelon pin from University Challenge contestant

The BBC has confirmed that it edited a pro-Palestine watermelon pin out of a University of Edinburgh student's lapel in an episode of University Challenge that aired in October. Caitlin Tambini, a history and politics student, wore the pin — a long-standing symbol of Palestinian solidarity — while representing her university. The broadcaster stated that its official policy prohibits the visibility of badges, flags, emblems, or symbols during filming and reserves the right to edit programmes accordingly.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The flag of Palestine against the background of the city

Tambini told The Ferret that she chose to wear the pin as a "considered, personal choice" to show solidarity with Palestinian people. She noted that over 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, with violence in the West Bank at a new high, according to the United Nations. Minutes before filming began in the spring, Tambini said producers asked her to remove the item, allegedly warning her that she would be at "greater risk for negative attention both online and in the media" if she refused. She declined, and the recording proceeded.

Six months later, the student received a call from the BBC informing her that the pin would be removed in post-production editing because the "policy had changed." When Tambini requested to see the updated policy, she was directed to the BBC complaints procedure. She described the response as "lacklustre" and said it failed to provide the exact wording of the policy or specify when it had been altered.

Critics have highlighted an inconsistency in the application of these rules. The Leicester Gazette reported last month that the BBC had also edited LGBTQ+ pride pins from a different episode of University Challenge. However, in a 2022 episode featuring Royal Holloway and St Andrews, contestants wore blue and yellow ribbons supporting Ukraine following Russia's invasion. None of these ribbons were edited out, despite the broadcaster's stated aim to remain impartial by avoiding the display of cause affiliations.

Ismail Patel, chair of the pro-Palestine charity Friends of Al-Aqsa, argued that impartiality should apply the same rules to every cause. "The BBC says it applies a blanket rule on badges. If so, it should publish the guidance used in this case and explain why Ukraine ribbons were reportedly left untouched on University Challenge in 2022," Patel said.

The incident forms part of a broader pattern of editorial decisions regarding symbols associated with the Israel-Palestine conflict. In June 2025, the BBC withdrew the documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack from broadcast, citing impartiality concerns. The production company's founder, Ben de Pear, claimed its journalists were "being stymied and silenced," while over 100 BBC employees signed an open letter accusing the broadcaster of performing public relations for the Israeli government and military. The programme subsequently won a BAFTA and was broadcast on Channel 4.

Similarly, the BBC edited the slogan 'Protect the Dolls' from the T-shirt of Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bethany Antonia, a phrase widely used to support the rights of trans women. The broadcaster defended that decision, stating the changes were made to meet editorial guidelines.

Responding to the latest concerns, a BBC spokesperson reiterated that in line with editorial guidelines, contestants are advised not to wear or display badges, flags, emblems, symbols, or clothing with obvious branding. The spokesperson added: "If such items are not removed for any reason then a decision is made by the BBC regarding any edits to the programme." Mick Napier, a founding member of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, criticised the move as "appalling," noting that guests on other BBC panel shows frequently wear political pins.

ITV Studios, the production company behind University Challenge, stated that the show is an entertainment programme made "in accordance with the BBC editorial requirements for impartiality".