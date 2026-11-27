Kyrgyzstan mandates registration for mopeds and scooters after 372 accidents in Bishkek

Starting December 9, Kyrgyzstan will implement a mandatory registration requirement for mopeds and scooters. According to the Main Department of Traffic Safety (GUOBDD), this regulation extends to motor scooters, electric scooters, and similar transport vehicles.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Delivery an on a motorbike

Under the new rules, operators of these vehicles must hold a category A1 driver's license. The law specifically includes gasoline-powered mopeds with engine displacements of up to 50 cubic centimeters in the registration mandate.

The GUOBDD justified the measure by citing traffic safety data. According to the department, 372 road accidents involving two-wheeled transport occurred in Bishkek during the first ten months of this year, resulting in 19 fatalities and 379 injuries.