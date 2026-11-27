Argentina's Senate Unanimously Bans Betting Ads and Protects Welfare Funds

In a rare moment of absolute consensus, the Argentine Senate has unanimously passed a sweeping law to combat gambling addiction, known as ludopathy. The legislation, which had already cleared the Chamber of Deputies, moves forward unchanged despite spirited attempts by President Javier Milei's ruling coalition, La Libertad Avanza, to modify its terms. The final push came not from political calculation alone, but from the heavy influence of the Catholic Church, which pressured senators to end two years of legislative gridlock.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bryan Berlin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Argentina v Egypt 7 July 2026-345

The Political Chessboard

The path to the final vote was a exercise in tactical maneuvering. To bring the bill to the floor without a prior committee report-a procedural hurdle that often kills legislation in its tracks-a two-thirds majority was required. Jose Mayans, leader of the Justicialist Party (PJ), provided the necessary votes to clear the way, even while his faction signaled they would still support a separate, government-proposed alternative. Meanwhile, Patricia Bullich, leading the ruling party's faction, admitted there was simply no "room for maneuver" left, ultimately urging President Milei to refrain from exercising his veto power over the text.

Slamming the Digital Door

The law effectively declares war on the visibility of online gambling. It imposes a total ban on the advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of online betting. This is not merely a restriction on commercials; it extends to radio, social media, and even the physical fabric of Argentine culture-meaning no more gambling logos on soccer jerseys or stadium signage, and no more endorsements from social media influencers.

To stop the tide of underage gambling, the law introduces stringent identity verification, including mandatory facial recognition. In an effort to sever the link between debt and addiction, the law prohibits the use of credit cards and credit features within digital wallets for gambling. Most strikingly, it bans the use of accounts linked to ANSES social security payments, ensuring that state welfare funds cannot be funneled into betting platforms. Only debit cards and existing electronic wallet balances will be permitted.

The Mechanism of Exclusion

Central to the law's enforcement is the creation of the National Registry of Voluntary Self-Exclusion (ReNA). This federal database will synchronize with provincial and capital city registries to create a digital "black list." Once a person is entered into ReNA, they are legally barred from all licensed gambling platforms. Crucially, the law allows close relatives to initiate this process, giving families a legal tool to protect loved ones from their own compulsions.

The stakes for corporate non-compliance are high. The law imposes multi-million peso fines and establishes "solidary liability," meaning company directors and managers can be held personally accountable for the firm's violations.

Cutting Off the Shadow Market

While the main law targets the legal industry, the government is simultaneously pivoting toward the "shadow" sector. The Senate has begun debating a complementary project, Ludopatía II, designed to dismantle illegal bookmakers. This secondary measure empowers the telecommunications regulator (ENACOM) and the domain administrator (NIC Argentina) to kill unauthorized gambling domains within a tight 24-to-72-hour window.

The strategy also hits the money trail: the Central Bank will be mandated to instruct financial institutions to block transactions directed toward electronic wallets used for illegal deposits. Paula Labatut, a leader within La Libertad Avanza, argues that this two-pronged approach is essential; by cleaning up the legal sector while aggressively pursuing the illegal one, the state prevents desperate gamblers and minors from simply migrating into the unregulated darkness of the black market.

The Cost of the Game

For those operating illegal gambling rings, the consequences are now starkly criminal. The law increases prison sentences for the exploitation of illegal gambling to between three and eight years. Beyond incarceration, offenders face a lifetime ban from the industry and fines ranging from two to five times the amount of the illegal income generated.