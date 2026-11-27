Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi condemn Tamil Nadu executive for constitutional chaos

The Supreme Court has issued contempt notices to senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government after they failed to comply with a judicial order regarding the ritual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Deepathoon.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi observed that the state executive appeared to be acting on the "diktats of their political boss" rather than following the court's directives. The bench expressed "pain and anguish" over the situation, warning that attempts to create "constitutional chaos" would be met with an "iron hand."

The conflict arose after the ceremonial lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Ucchi Pillayar temple, directly contravening a November 20 order. That previous ruling had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time interim arrangement, while the court continues to hear challenges to directions issued by the Madras High Court.

In a significant administrative intervention, the apex court has suspended the temple's board of trustees. To ensure the management of the temple is handled impartially, the court has appointed two retired High Court judges, Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthipan, as receivers.

The Supreme Court further directed that the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit atop the Deepathoon this Saturday to rectify the breach of its orders.