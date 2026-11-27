Turkmenistan State Customs Service reports 10 percent cargo turnover growth in 2026

Turkmenistan's border checkpoints processed over 18 million tons of cargo from January to October 2026, representing a 10% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the State Customs Service.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Transit transportation. Truck at the transport hub

Transit and Trade Breakdown

The total volume is split between transit traffic and direct trade. Transit cargo-goods moving through Turkmenistan to 106 different destinations-accounted for over 6.6 million tons, marking a 15% rise year-on-year. This suggests that the growth in overall cargo turnover is being driven more heavily by the country's role as a corridor for third-party trade than by its own commercial exchange.

Direct trade, comprising Turkmenistan's own imports and exports, saw a more modest increase of 8.5% over the previous year's baseline.

Infrastructure Shifts

To manage these volumes, the State Customs Service is currently upgrading checkpoints along international transport corridors. These efforts focus on two areas: physical modernization of the facilities and the integration of digital technologies to increase the speed and capacity of cargo processing.