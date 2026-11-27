Lutz van Dijk died at 71 after securing housing for 230 Cape Town families despite state refusal

Lutz van Dijk, who died in Amsterdam on 17 November 2026 at the age of 71, built his legacy on the concrete mechanics of survival for those excluded from state support systems. His work in Cape Town's Masiphumelele township demonstrated how individual agency could bypass institutional blockades, ensuring that children with HIV received life-saving medication and that displaced residents secured stable housing despite bureaucratic obstruction.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Manojk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Candle in the wind

Defying State Health Restrictions

In the early 2000s, South Africa's health policy, under Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, instructed institutions, including recognized children's homes, to withhold antiretroviral drugs due to claims of complexity and harm for poor populations. This administrative rule effectively denied access to treatment for vulnerable groups. Van Dijk, along with his husband Perry Tsang and local partners, founded Homes for Kids in South Africa (Hokisa) in Masiphumelele, a township near Fish Hoek characterized by dire poverty. From 2002 to 2004, Hokisa operated contrary to state instructions, administering antiretroviral drugs to the children in its care. All residents survived the period, a direct outcome of bypassing the institutional ban on treatment.

Securing Housing After Displacement

The practical reality of housing access for the displaced was reshaped in 2006 after a fire in one of Masiphumelele's informal settlements left over 1,200 people homeless. The settlement lacked sewers and access roads, and emergency services arrived late, prioritizing other areas. Instead of the standard response of rebuilding temporary shacks, residents gathered at the Hokisa Peace House to demand permanent structures. Van Dijk, acting as a fundraiser alongside an architect from the neighboring town, orchestrated the "Amakhaya Ngoku” (Homes Now) project. The plan involved applying for state housing subsidies to construct two-room rental flats in multi-story blocks on the burnt land. The mechanism included a rent-free period for elderly and sick residents with no income, followed by a transfer of ownership to tenants after four years of rent payments. More than 350 of the 400 affected families signed up for the initiative.

State housing authorities initially dismissed the plan as unrealistic, and opposition from other township residents, who feared it would lower their priority on the state waiting list, led to protests and arson attacks on the project office. Van Dijk and the group persisted, staging a pre-dawn protest outside the housing ministry in Cape Town. This pressure resulted in a provisional building permit and a portion of the subsidy being granted at the end of 2008. By the time of completion, 230 families had moved into flats equipped with solar water heating, achieving a level of sanitary infrastructure-running water and warm showers-that had been previously absent in their lives.

Historical Documentation and Political Memory

Van Dijk's efforts extended to institutional memory and historical recognition. He maintained a focus on the material conditions of memory, ensuring that erased histories were documented. In 2018, he petitioned the German Bundestag to commemorate the queer victims of the Nazi regime. This persistence led to their inclusion in the official Holocaust memorial ceremony on 27 January 2023. Van Dijk's literary works, including Verdammt starke Liebe and Township Blues, documented these intersections of personal history and political struggle, reflecting a broader commitment to making visible the experiences of marginalized communities. His death, chosen through assisted dying under Dutch law, remained a final act of autonomy over his own physical condition, consistent with his lifelong stance on personal responsibility and agency.