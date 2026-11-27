Union Cabinet approves 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats to balance regional representation

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a proposal to increase the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha by 50% across all states. According to sources, this revised ceiling is intended to remain in effect until 2051. This administrative shift comes as the government prepares for a special session of Parliament beginning November 30, where adjustments to the Women's Reservation Bill-specifically those linked to delimitation-are expected to be addressed.

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The decision highlights a strategic attempt to mitigate a structural tension in Indian parliamentary representation: the friction between population-based seat allocation and the regional interests of southern states. By proposing a proportional 50% increase across the board, the government appears to be seeking a formula that expands the House while attempting to maintain the existing inter-state share based on the 1971 Census, thereby preventing a loss of political weight for states with slower population growth.

This move is closely tied to the legislative trajectory of the Women's Reservation Bill, which mandates a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The current proposal follows the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha this past April. The previous iteration of the bill had linked the implementation of women's quotas directly to the delimitation process and suggested raising the House strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats.

The upcoming parliamentary schedule sees the Lok Sabha reconvening on November 30, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2, with proceedings expected to conclude by December 3. The outcome of these sittings will determine whether this expanded seat ceiling provides a viable path forward for the implementation of the reservation quotas without triggering a regional imbalance in representation.