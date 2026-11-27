The Capital Where Gas Is Cheap But Taxis Aren't: Kazakhstan's Pricing Puzzle

In the logic of a free market, the price of a service usually follows the cost of its primary ingredient. If the price of flour drops, the cost of a loaf of bread should, theoretically, follow suit. But in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the city's taxi industry is operating on a different set of physics. While gasoline-the lifeblood of every ride-share and cab-remains remarkably cheap, the cost of getting from point A to point B is climbing toward the heights of the world's most expensive capitals.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by blu-news.org, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Taxi, night trip

The Cost of a Kilometer

For a resident of Astana, the math of a commute is stark. A standard taxi ride begins with a base fare of 500 tenge, with each subsequent kilometer adding another 500 tenge to the tab. On the surface, this might seem modest, but when placed alongside regional peers, the disparity emerges. In cities like Tashkent, Hanoi, and Bishkek, the starting price is lower, often hovering around the 380-390 tenge mark. Dushanbe sits just a tenge shy of Astana's base rate.

The real gap opens up once the wheels start turning. According to data from Numbeo and the International Energy Agency as of November 24, 2026, Astana ranks fifth most expensive among 16 analyzed cities for the cost per kilometer. It is outpaced only by the heavyweights of administrative costs: Bern, Tokyo, Berlin, and Washington, D. C. To put this in perspective, a ride in Tashkent or Dushanbe is more than three times cheaper per kilometer than in the Kazakh capital, while Bishkek offers a rate roughly 2.4 times lower.

The 10-Kilometer Test

To understand how these rates translate into a real-world choice for a worker or a student, consider a standard 10-kilometer trip. In Astana, this journey costs 5,500 tenge. This figure pushes the city past Seoul (4,400 tenge) and far beyond Minsk, Beijing, or Bishkek, where such a trip would cost roughly half as much.

Astana isn't yet in the stratosphere of Bern, where the same distance can cost 24,700 tenge, or Tokyo and Berlin, which hover around 16,000 tenge. However, it has effectively priced itself out of the "affordable" bracket, sitting just below Moscow (5,700 tenge) in terms of total cost for a short cross-city trip.

The Fuel Paradox

The strangest part of this equation is the gas pump. In a world where fuel prices usually dictate transport inflation, Astana is an anomaly: it is the most affordable city for gasoline among the 16 studied. At 301 tenge per liter, fuel is nearly 40% cheaper than in Moscow or Minsk and nearly twice as cheap as in Tashkent or Dushanbe.

This creates a jarring institutional mismatch. If a driver uses a personal vehicle, assuming an average consumption of 8 liters per 100 km, the actual fuel cost for a 10-kilometer trip is a mere 241 tenge. This means the cost of the gasoline used for a taxi ride is 23 times lower than what the passenger is actually charged.

Of course, a taxi fare isn't just paying for gas; it covers the driver's time, vehicle depreciation, insurance, and the profit margins of the platforms. But when the gap between the raw material cost and the final service price becomes this wide, it suggests that the cost of transport in Astana is being driven by something other than energy prices-be it labor shortages, platform monopolies, or an imbalance in the city's transport infrastructure.