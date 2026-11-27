Singapore MediFund assists over 1.14 million patients with record $175.1 million support

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has dispensed a record $175.1 million in medical assistance through the Medical Endowment Fund (MediFund) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. This represents a 6.1% increase from the previous year, reflecting a rise in both the total quantum of financial support and the number of approved applications, which reached more than 1.14 million.

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Eligibility and Access Mechanism

MediFund operates as a safety net for Singaporean citizens who remain unable to clear their medical bills after all other financial avenues have been exhausted. To qualify for MediFund assistance, a patient must first utilize government subsidies, draw upon national insurance via MediShield Life, and deplete their available MediSave savings. Access is granted based on a means-test to ensure that the fund targets those with genuine financial hardship.

Distribution of Care Services

The increase in funding was distributed across two primary levels of healthcare delivery. The majority of the assistance, totaling $125.6 million, was allocated to patients in public healthcare institutions (PHIs), such as polyclinics and public hospitals, marking a 5.5% year-on-year increase. A sharper rise of 7.5% was observed in support for intermediate and long-term care (ILTC) facilities, including nursing homes and community hospitals, where $49.5 million was provided to patients.

Administrative Changes to Age-Based Reporting

The Ministry of Health announced an administrative shift regarding MediFund Silver, a specialized carve-out established in 2007 for needy patients aged 65 and above. Starting from the next financial year, statistics for MediFund Silver will no longer be reported separately and will be merged into the general MediFund reporting. The MOH clarified that while the ringfencing requirement for this specific age group has been lifted to streamline administration, the change does not alter the eligibility rules or the level of assistance available to patients regardless of their age.