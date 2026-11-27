Singapore merges nine social support programmes under One Family Service model from 2029

Singapore is restructuring its social support system to ensure that families with complex needs navigate a single integrated service pathway rather than visiting multiple agencies. Starting in 2029, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will implement the One Family Service (OFS) model, which merges nine existing support programmes-including family services, protection, and youth programmes-under a unified operational framework. The core practical change is the elimination of repetitive assessments and separate case plans; instead, a primary case worker will coordinate a single integrated plan for each family, supported by shared consultation spaces within existing family service centres.

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Institutional Mechanism and Data Integration

The operational backbone of this overhaul is a common digital platform and standardized workflows across all seven regions. This system allows authorised professionals from different social service agencies (SSAs) to access relevant family information, coordinate care plans, and identify service gaps in real-time. Under this arrangement, agencies will determine their specific roles based on regional family needs and their own expertise, with the possibility of dividing responsibilities by town to avoid duplication. For instance, an agency offering family services might collaborate with a youth-focused agency by allocating different neighbourhoods or specific service types, ensuring that a family receiving multiple forms of support interacts with a cohesive team rather than disjointed services.

Eligibility and Service Delivery

While the new model does not alter the fundamental eligibility criteria for specific benefits, it changes how access to those benefits is delivered. Families who previously had to travel between separate centres for different types of aid-such as a family service centre for counselling and a separate office for child protection-will now be directed to shared consultation rooms within their region's existing infrastructure. This reduces the logistical burden on families, particularly those with multiple vulnerabilities, by consolidating their point of contact into a single primary case worker who oversees the entire support ecosystem.

Workforce Capacity and Implementation Challenges

The transition hinges on significant adjustments to workforce training and agency collaboration. Social service professionals are required to develop cross-disciplinary skills to work within interdisciplinary teams, where a primary case worker coordinates specialists from different organisations. Agencies have flagged that this demands additional manpower and dedicated time for retraining. To support this, MSF is providing dedicated transition funding for all seven regions to cover partnership development, staff preparation, and the testing of new approaches. However, industry leaders note that "readiness doesn't happen by accident,” emphasizing the need for sustained resources to build the necessary capabilities. Supervisors, in particular, will need enhanced skills to guide professionals from different disciplines and reconcile differing professional perspectives on case management.

Phased Rollout and Regional Prototyping

The implementation is designed to be incremental, allowing agencies time to establish partnerships and test new workflows. The rollout is scheduled to begin in three regions in 2029, with the remaining four regions following over the subsequent one to two years. Some agencies have already begun piloting these integrated approaches. Kampong Kapor Community Services (KKCS), for example, trialled an integrated team in late 2025, combining staff from family service, child protection, and early intervention programmes to create single case plans for families with multiple needs. The agency is now discussing with partners to prototype this model in the central region in late 2027. Similarly, Care Corner Singapore is establishing a regional transformation office over the next two to three years to prepare its workforce for the new collaborative structure. These pilot programmes aim to validate the effectiveness of shared workflows and data-sharing systems before the full national deployment.

MSF has established a clear escalation path for decision-making under the new model. Case supervisors will provide direction when professionals from different agencies have differing views on managing a case, with more complex disagreements referred to regional practice leaders and unresolved issues escalated to social service offices. This structured governance aims to ensure consistent, safe, and family-centred practices while maintaining the flexibility for agencies to leverage their specific community networks and expertise.