Guyana sets out US$5bn plan to upgrade overloaded power grid

Guyana's government has outlined a roughly US$5 billion investment requirement to modernise its electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo stated on Thursday. Speaking at the 31st Annual Presentation Awards Ceremony of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, he detailed the physical scale of upgrades needed to support a rising national power load.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wing-Chi Poon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Three Phase Electric Power Transmission

The country's peak electricity demand has climbed from 130 megawatts (MW) in 2019 to 216 MW in recent days, driven by higher household incomes, increased appliance ownership, and the installation of air conditioning systems. Over the same period, available generation capacity has expanded from 115 MW to 255 MW, and the customer base registered with Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has grown from 184,000 to 231,000. Jagdeo indicated that the current transmission and distribution network is becoming overloaded, a condition that contributes to system instability and limits the reliability of supply.

Existing infrastructure lacks sufficient redundancy, meaning physical damage to a utility pole in one location can interrupt electricity supply across a wider area. To address these constraints, the government has already awarded contracts for specific sections of the transmission backbone. These include a US$422 million contract for infrastructure extending towards the West Bank Demerara area and a separate contract valued at approximately US$160 million for works extending towards Kuru Kururu. The total estimated cost for the wider transmission backbone is US$2.3 billion, while a further US$2.5 billion is allocated for distribution infrastructure. This distribution programme involves replacing transformers and upgrading approximately 1,500 kilometres of the network.

A central component of the generation strategy is the Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project, which has faced significant delays and cost increases. Jagdeo acknowledged that the timeline has been revised, with the single-cycle unit now expected to reach completion at the end of the first quarter of 2027. The combined-cycle unit is projected to be completed around June of the same year. The delays stemmed from disputed claims between the government and the contractor regarding the access road and site preparation works. The contractor alleged that the road, for which ExxonMobil was responsible during the pre-project period, was not completed on time and was of poor quality, and that additional site preparation work was required. The government initially considered arbitration following a ruling by the Dispute Adjudication Board (DAB) but opted for a negotiated settlement to avoid further years of delay.

The economic imperative for the GtE Project is substantial. Jagdeo noted that importing fuel to generate the equivalent of the project's expected 300 MW output would cost more than US$300 million annually. In contrast, electricity generated at the GtE facility is estimated to be sold to GPL at US$0.05 per kilowatt-hour, a figure significantly lower than GPL's current generation costs. Siemens has been contracted to operate and maintain the power plant under a long-term agreement. The government is also close to concluding an agreement with a United States company to operate the natural gas liquids (NGL) facility associated with the project.

To sustain these operations, the government is structuring a company for the NGL component with a proposed ownership arrangement: 50 per cent of shares retained by the government in trust, 30 per cent allocated to institutional investors, and 20 per cent to ordinary Guyanese investors. The arrangement includes a guaranteed 10 per cent return for institutional investors and 30 per cent for ordinary investors, with the goal of reducing liquefied petroleum gas prices by 50 per cent. Additionally, plans are underway to construct a 40 MW power plant in Mexico operating on liquefied natural gas to serve areas including Bartica and Lethem.

Jagdeo defended the government's decision to maintain electricity rates at US$0.23 per kilowatt-hour despite rising generation costs, which stood at US$0.33 per kilowatt-hour in 2025 and increased to US$0.3456 this year. He stated that the government subsidised consumers by approximately Guyana$ 23 billion in 2024 and Guyana$ 33 billion in 2025. Capital support for electricity infrastructure amounted to Guyana$ 24 billion last year and is projected to reach Guyana$ 62 billion this year, bringing the total combined subsidy for 2025 to approximately Guyana$ 94 billion. While some projects in the expansion programme may experience delays, Jagdeo emphasised that expanding generation capacity and modernising the network are necessary to meet the country's growing electricity demand.