Guyana and Brazil police conduct joint roadblock exercise at Takutu Bridge

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Polícia Militar de Bonfim (PMRR) of Brazil carried out a coordinated roadblock exercise at the Takutu International Bridge on Tuesday, a step intended to sharpen joint operational readiness along the shared border.

Photo: https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/ by Ровена Роза, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Federal Police of Brazil

The joint operation brought together officers from Regional Police Division Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and their Brazilian counterparts. The exercise was led by GPF Regional Commander Superintendent M Ally, accompanied by Assistant Superintendent S Leitch, the Officer-in-Charge of Traffic, and other senior officers. On the Brazilian side, Deputy Commander Lamazon of the PMRR participated in the activities.

In a statement released on Thursday, the GPF described the exercise as part of a broader pattern of engagement between the two agencies. According to the force, Superintendent Ally and Deputy Commander Lamazon have maintained regular working relations through consistent interaction, which includes joint roadblock exercises, training programmes, and social activities. These recurring contacts allow personnel from both nations to exchange operational experiences, share best practices, and familiarise themselves with each other's equipment and procedural techniques.

The stated objective of this cooperation is to enhance the capacity of both forces to address criminal activities that cross the border, including trafficking, smuggling, and other illicit operations. The GPF noted that both agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular communication to improve security and protect communities residing in the border regions of Guyana and Brazil.