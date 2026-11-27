El Dorado Cricket Club wins back-to-back matches in GCA Second Division

El Dorado Cricket Club has solidified its position in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Panther Security Inc T20 Second Division after securing consecutive victories at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) ground. The team defeated GNIC by three wickets before posting an emphatic 86-run win over the University of Guyana (UG), demonstrating consistent batting depth and bowling effectiveness across two high-intensity matches.

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In the opening contest against GNIC, El Dorado won the toss and chose to field first. Their bowling attack effectively contained the home side, restricting them to 168 for seven in the full 16 overs. Sheldon Chapman led the GNIC charge with 44 off 25 balls, including seven fours and a six, supported by Stephan Campbell who remained unbeaten on 41 from 28 deliveries. For El Dorado, Anand Bharrat and Timothy Richmond took two wickets each, laying the foundation for a successful chase.

Responding to the target, Deonarine Dindial anchored the pursuit with a solid 60 from 40 balls. Orlando Persaud contributed 29 from 13 deliveries, while Ntini Permaul added urgency with a rapid 20 off just six balls. El Dorado reached 172 for seven in their 16 overs to seal a three-wicket victory. On the opposing side, Lloyd George and Deswyn Butts claimed two wickets apiece for GNIC.

Momentum carried into the second match against UG, where El Dorado again won the toss and elected to bat first. The team posted an imposing total of 209 for seven in 18 overs, setting a target that proved out of reach for the University side. Quazim Yuzuf struck 45 from 22 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, while Dindial maintained his form with 53 off 23 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and a six. Kevin Williams added 22 from 16 balls to bolster the innings.

UG struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and were bowled out for 123 in 16.2 overs. Jonathan Mentore top-scored with 34 from 32 balls, and Keshawn Silas added 32, but the deficit was too large to overcome. Owen Andrews spearheaded the El Dorado bowling attack with three wickets for 25 runs. Anand Bharrat, Rohan Sukhnandan, and Quazim Yuzuf each claimed two wickets to complete the comprehensive 86-run victory.

The back-to-back wins highlight El Dorado's ability to perform under pressure, with Deonarine Dindial emerging as a pivotal figure in both encounters. The results place the club firmly in contention within the Second Division standings of the GCA tournament.