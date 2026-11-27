Slingerz FC return to winning form with 7-0 Elite League victory

Slingerz FC returned to winning form with a dominant 7-0 victory over Monedderlust at the Guyana Football Federation's (GFF) National Training Centre on Wednesday evening. The result follows the club's first loss since their unbeaten 2025 campaign, which saw them secure the Elite League trophy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jorge Morales Piderit, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Arena Corinthians 2

Neron Barrow led the offensive surge, securing a hat trick to anchor the rout. Barrow opened the scoring in the 24th minute and added a second by the 30th minute, ensuring Slingerz entered the half with a two-goal lead. The momentum intensified in the second half as Kemar Beckford scored in the 52nd minute, followed by two quick strikes from Darron Niles in the 54th and 57th minutes.

The scoring was further bolstered in the 71st minute by teenager Mark Glasgow, who recorded his first Elite League goal. Barrow completed his hat trick in the 83rd minute to finalise the 7-0 scoreline.

Women's Division One Results

In the Women's Division One League, Fruta Conquerors FC and Den Amstel played to a 1-1 draw, with both teams remaining without a win so far in the competition. Kaley Jack gave Fruta the lead in the 29th minute with a strike from the top of the box. Den Amstel equalised in the 60th minute through a Kellyann Ellis penalty following a foul in the Fruta box.

Upcoming Fixtures

League action continues this Saturday across two venues. At Rivers View, the Women's Division One schedule features Santos against hosts Rivers View at 13:30h, followed by Ann's Grove and Potaro Strikers at 15:00h.

The Elite League returns to the National Training Centre in the evening, with Ann's Grove United facing Western Tigers at 18:30h, and Camptown taking on Guyana Defence Force FC at 21:00h.