Guyana allocates G$113.2bn to agriculture in 2026 budget to expand corn and soybean production

Guyana's government has confirmed a G$113.2 billion allocation for the agricultural sector in its 2026 budget, a financial commitment aimed at transforming the nation's food production capacity ahead of potential disruptions in global supply chains. The funding, announced by the administration of President Irfaan Ali, is designated for critical infrastructure upgrades, including drainage systems, irrigation networks, and rural roads, with a specific strategic pivot toward expanding domestic corn and soybean production to bolster the livestock feed supply chain.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Corn field

Strategic Diversification

The budgetary move responds to emerging risks in the global food system, where disruptions in fuel, fertiliser, and shipping logistics are threatening to undermine agricultural output before shortages reach consumers. By leveraging current petroleum revenues, the government seeks to establish a robust agricultural base that reduces dependence on volatile international markets. The initiative extends the existing "25×25” strategy, with the broader objective of positioning Guyana as a reliable food supplier for the Caribbean region.

However, experts and agricultural stakeholders note that budgetary allocations must translate into tangible operational improvements. The success of the 2026 agricultural plan will be measured not just by the amount spent, but by the functionality of new infrastructure, the reduction of production costs, and the reliability of harvests. Given Guyana's geographical vulnerability to both flooding and drought, water management is identified as a primary determinant of agricultural success, requiring coordinated efforts in soil management and the provision of timely weather advisory services.

Supply Chain Resilience

While the focus is on increasing local output, the sector remains exposed to external dependencies. Key inputs, including fertilisers, machinery parts, and fuel, are largely imported. To mitigate this risk, the government and industry partners are advised to identify critical supply chains, diversify sourcing, and maintain strategic reserves. Concurrently, research and extension services are being expanded to help farmers optimise input use, ensuring that higher spending does not lead to waste or environmental degradation.

For smallholder farmers, the financial support provided by the Guyana Development Bank (GDB) is being supplemented by broader institutional support. This includes the facilitation of secure land leases, access to shared machinery, and the establishment of transparent public purchasing arrangements to ensure predictable markets. The government has also launched initiatives for cold storage, drying facilities, and processing units, which are now being scaled to match the anticipated increase in cultivated acreage.

Regional cooperation is viewed as essential to achieving these goals. Caribbean markets require consistent quality, predictable quantities, and reliable delivery schedules. Consequently, Guyana is working to align its food safety standards and logistics capabilities with regional requirements. Despite these economic drives, the expansion is strictly conditioned on respecting ecological limits, including the protection of forests, water resources, and Indigenous land rights.

The ultimate objective is to convert temporary petroleum windfalls into long-term agricultural stability. By building a viable farming sector that produces affordable, nutritious food for domestic consumers while simultaneously meeting regional export demands, Guyana aims to secure its food sovereignty well into the post-oil era.