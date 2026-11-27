Lusignan Golf Club to Host The Arcade Golf Championship With 72-Player Field

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will host The Arcade Golf Championship on Sunday, November 29, 2026, featuring a limited field of 72 players. The event is sponsored by THE ARCADE, a mixed-use commercial and residential project developed by Peak Development Inc.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User:Powerplaygolf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Golf field

Competition Structure and Awards

The tournament will utilize a Medal Play format, organizing participants into four distinct flights: 0-9, 10-18, 19-28, and a dedicated Ladies' Flight. In the men's and mixed categories, trophies are designated for first, second, and third-place finishers, with additional awards for Best Gross, Nearest to the Pin (NTP), and Longest Drive. The Overall Net Champion will be awarded the Lein Trophy.

Female participants will compete for first, second, and third-place net prizes, alongside awards for Best Gross, Longest Drive, and Nearest to the Pin. Registered golfers will also receive gift bags containing two sleeves of golf balls, while other prizes include PGM rangefinders, Titleist bucket hats, and PGM golf gift sets.

Sponsor and Logistics

The event's sponsor, THE ARCADE, is a four-storey development situated on 5.5 acres at Plantation Providence on the East Bank of Demerara. The project integrates premium retail spaces, business offices, and condominiums into a single commercial hub.

Play is scheduled to begin at 08:30h. Following the competition, the event will feature a five-course meal and a bar service providing Chinese liquor, Chinese yellow wine, and local beverages. Water and fresh fruit will be provided on the course during play.

Registration for the championship closes on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 18:00h. Interested players may register by contacting 220-5660 or 620-0093.