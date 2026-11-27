1 million people in Kyrgyzstan exposed to glacial lake outburst risks

An international research group has released findings on the impact of climate change on the Northern Tien Shan glaciers, specifically focusing on the risk of glacial lake outbursts in the Ala-Archa river valley. The study highlights a complex relationship between rising temperatures and the physical stability of these water bodies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ИФЗ РАН, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ In the area of the Küngöy-Ala-Too ridge, Kyrgyzstan

Climatic Trends and Glacial Retreat

Data from 1980 to 2019 indicates that average air temperatures in the valley rose by 0.25 degrees Celsius per decade. This warming is reflected in the mass balance of the Golubina glacier, which has lost an average of 314 millimeters of water equivalent in ice mass annually since 1969.

The researchers observed divergent patterns in different valleys. In the Ak-Sai valley, the frequency of glacial lake outbursts decreased from eight occurrences in the 1960s to a single event in the 2000s, despite overall warming. Conversely, in the Adygene valley, glacial melting has led to the formation of numerous new lakes. The study suggests that the risk of a breach in these new formations may manifest significantly after their initial creation.

Physical Constraints and Risk Factors

The research concludes that temperature is not the sole determinant of lake stability. The likelihood of a breach is governed by local topography, geological structure, and the internal composition of the glaciers. This physical complexity leads to the hypothesis that a lag of 45 to 200 years may exist between climatic shifts and the resulting lake outbursts.

Historically, over 70 catastrophic high-altitude lake breaches have been documented in Kyrgyzstan since the 1950s. One of the most severe occurred on July 8, 1998, in the Shahimardan river basin, resulting in over 100 deaths, primarily in Uzbekistan. According to the study, approximately 1 million people-over 15% of Kyrgyzstan's population-are exposed to potential floods caused by such outbursts.

Operational Response and Mitigation

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of the Kyrgyz Republic stated that high-altitude lakes are under active monitoring. The agency identified the Ak-Sai and Tez-Tor river valleys as historically prone to mudflows and breaches. To manage these risks, the MES employs a combination of UAV surveys, aerial observations, field research, bathymetric surveys, and satellite imagery.

Specific interventions include:

Lake Adygene: A siphon installation has been operational since 2012 to regulate water levels, with annual activation.

A siphon installation has been operational since 2012 to regulate water levels, with annual activation. Lake Ak-Sai: Classified as first-category risk in 2023, the lake subsequently discharged dangerous volumes of water through natural drainage channels, reducing the immediate threat of overflow.

Classified as first-category risk in 2023, the lake subsequently discharged dangerous volumes of water through natural drainage channels, reducing the immediate threat of overflow. Lake Tez-Tor: Identified as a non-stationary moraine-glacial lake. These water bodies are particularly volatile as they can accumulate a critical volume of water within a single season.

The MES noted that in 2012, specialists from the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic predicted a breach at Lake Tez-Tor two weeks before it occurred, allowing for preparatory measures. The ministry has since implemented a national digital platform for remote observation of lake areas and states and maintains an annually updated catalog of potentially hazardous lakes.