Cayetano pushes zero-billing as Senate slashes MAIFIP allocation

Strengthening the zero balance billing provision under the Philippines' Universal Health Care framework could diminish the government's reliance on patronage-driven medical aid, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano argued during a Department of Health (DoH) budget hearing on Friday.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A doctor with dirty hands shows a patient's discharge card at the hospital

The discussion centers on the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) program. While the House of Representatives increased MAIFIP allocations in its 2027 General Appropriations Bill, the move sparked concerns that social protection is being utilized as political leverage. The Executive branch had originally earmarked ₱24.24 billion for the program, a figure the House doubled to ₱48.2 billion, according to Senator Panfilo Lacson.

In response, the Senate adjusted the allocation to ₱16.20 billion, redirecting the remaining funds toward preventative measures (₱3 billion), hospital infrastructure (₱4.4 billion), and the zero balance billing provision (₱10.6 billion). Senator Cayetano noted that a comprehensive zero-billing system would reduce the necessity for large, discretionary MAIFIP funds.

Standardizing Hospital Costs

A primary obstacle to a streamlined health system, Cayetano argued, is the current pricing structure where hospital bills are often tied to the type of room a patient occupies. He questioned the efficiency and inclusivity of a system where costs fluctuate wildly between charity wards, shared rooms, and private suites.

Drawing a comparison to Thailand, the senator highlighted how the neighboring country simplified its billing process by implementing standardized consultation fees and procedure breakdowns across all hospitals. Thailand has also integrated a tourist entry fee to fund health insurance.

DoH Secretary Edwin M. Mercado responded by committing to a study on standardizing both professional fees and billing processes, stating that the department is currently coordinating with various specialist societies to address these systemic inconsistencies.