Philip Morris smoke-free products surpass 40 percent of total revenue

Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced that its smoke-free products now account for more than 40 percent of the company's total net revenues, a milestone driven by growing adoption across 110 markets where more than 43 million adults use these alternatives.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Inspection of dried tobacco leaf in the drying chamber

The figures, disclosed as part of PMI's third-quarter 2026 performance overview, highlight a significant shift in the global tobacco industry. Since 2008, the company has directed over USD 16 billion toward smoke-free research and development. Currently, 99 percent of PMI's adjusted R&D expenditure supports its smoke-free business, supported by a workforce of more than 1,600 specialized R&D positions.

Vassilis Gkatzelis, PMI President for East & Southeast Asia, Pacific and Global Travel Retail, outlined the company's strategic stance during the Technovation Manila summit held on November 10, 2026, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. Speaking at the event, Gkatzelis argued that a faster transition away from combustible cigarettes occurs when regulatory frameworks differentiate between nicotine products, ensuring that informed consumer choice and proper enforcement are present.

"What we have seen is that in countries where regulatory frameworks recognize that not all nicotine products are the same, we see a much faster transition to smoke-free alternatives,” Gkatzelis said during a fireside chat moderated by Karen Jimeno. "When you have the combination of access, information, right regulation, and proper enforcement, we see that cigarette smoking declines faster.”

Focus on harm reduction and regulatory context

The summit, organized by PMFTC Inc. (PMI's Philippine affiliate) and held in the Philippines for the first time, gathered policy experts, scientists, and public health professionals to discuss tobacco harm reduction. A central theme of the event was the distinction between nicotine, which is addictive, and the harmful chemicals produced by the combustion of tobacco, which are primarily associated with smoking-related diseases.

Experts on stage, including University of Louisville Professor Emeritus Brad Rodu and public health expert Dr. Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, emphasized the need to address public misconceptions about nicotine. They argued that science-based information is essential for adult smokers to understand the differences between combustible cigarettes and non-combustible alternatives, alongside the importance of appropriate regulatory safeguards.

PMFTC President Zhenya Ivanov noted the strategic importance of bringing the Technovation platform to the region. "Bringing Technovation to Manila is special to us because the Philippines has an important role to play in our company's transformation toward a smoke-free future,” Ivanov said, adding that the event aims to share the science and technology behind the shift.

PMI Vice President for Communications and Engagement Tommaso Di Giovanni stressed that innovation should be measured by the positive difference it makes in people's lives. "At its best, innovation gives us the power to tackle complex challenges and turn scientific progress into progress for society,” he stated.

Product portfolio and stakeholder dialogue

During the summit, PMFTC Senior Director for Smoke-Free Products Vickna Tharmalingam presented the company's multicategory smoke-free portfolio. This includes the induction-heated IQOS ILUMA i and ZYN nicotine pouches, highlighting the range of alternatives currently available to adult consumers in regulated markets.

The event also featured a "Voices of Change” panel that examined international regulatory experiences and consumer access. Participants included Martin Cullip of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance's Consumer Center, Rachmadin Ismail of Tirto. id, and PMFTC Director for Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Atty. Marco Santiago. The discussion focused on how different regulatory approaches influence the transition away from cigarettes.

In her closing remarks, PMFTC Senior Director for Corporate Affairs Atty. Chita Herce underscored the necessity of collaboration among government, industry, and other stakeholders. "Science can open new possibilities. But we turn innovation into progress only when we work together,” Herce said. "If today's conversations have helped us better understand the science, consider new perspectives, or ask more informed questions, then I believe we've made a worthwhile start.”