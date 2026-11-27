New Zealand Parliament split 65-65 as coalition loses majority following Māori electorate counts

Final election counts have confirmed the outcomes across Aotearoa's Māori electorates, solidifying Te Pāti Māori's position as the primary representative party in these seats. The results confirm that Te Pāti Māori will enter Parliament with five MPs, four of whom will occupy overhang seats. This outcome extends Aperahama Edwards' lead in Te Tai Tokerau, while denying Green candidate Hūhana Lyndon a historic first victory for the Greens in a Māori electorate.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The flag of New Zealand

In Te Tai Tokerau, Edwards secured victory with a final margin of 583 votes over Lyndon. He also outperformed Labour's Willow-Jean Prime and incumbent Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who trailed the winner by 436 votes. In a statement, Edwards expressed honour at being elected to represent Te Tai Tokerau, acknowledging the connection to whakapapa and the shared commitment to serve the people and rohe. He emphasized the historical significance of the electorate, noting that Te Tai Tokerau is the kaitiaki of He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi. "Our tūpuna left us with a responsibility to stand for the mana of our people, our whenua and our mokopuna. I will carry that responsibility with me," he stated.

Hūhana Lyndon, who will remain in Parliament as a Green list MP, highlighted the substantial support her campaign received in the electorate. She noted that the nearly 10,000 votes cast for her in Te Tai Tokerau demonstrated strong tautoko (support) for a Green voice in the region. The Green Party received 36.9 percent of the party vote in Te Tai Tokerau. Lyndon acknowledged the logistical and professional implications of moving from an electorate to a list seat, stating that her previous plans for ground-based offices and visible kaimahi (staff) in Te Tai Tokerau would need to be reconsidered. She indicated that the Green Party would hold wānanga the following week to determine their stance on government formation, reaffirming their commitment to protecting te taiao (the environment) and advocating for the wellbeing of people and places regardless of whether they serve in government or opposition.

The final tally has left the New Zealand Parliament evenly split. The coalition of National, ACT, and New Zealand First holds 65 seats, matching the combined total of Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori, and Opportunity. This parity has erased the coalition's majority, forcing the Government to rely on Opportunity for support on key votes or to negotiate a broader agreement to avoid a snap election. Despite the uncertainty, Lyndon emphasized the momentum gained during the campaign, stating that there is "much to do" regardless of the final government composition.

Voter participation figures show mixed trends. Overall turnout was 77.2 percent of enrolled voters, a decrease from 78.2 percent in the 2023 election. However, turnout across the Māori electorates specifically increased to 72.9 percent, up from 68 percent in 2023. The total number of Māori voters enrolled on either the Māori or general roll rose to 604,188, compared with 567,012 in the previous election. Lyndon identified a significant barrier to further participation, noting that more than 14,000 eligible voters in Te Tai Tokerau did not cast a ballot. She attributed this to legislative changes that prevent same-day enrollment and voting, describing this as a significant obstacle for young people, iwi Māori, Pacific, and other communities, compounded by feelings of disenfranchisement regarding the impact of their votes.

Outcomes in Other Māori Electorates

Across the other four Māori electorates, the results were decisive in several areas. In Hauraki-Waikato, Te Pāti Māori's Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke secured the largest margin of victory among the Māori seats, leading Labour's Kingi Kiriona by 13,425 votes. In Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Labour's Cushla Tangaere-Manuel won by 3,117 votes over Te Pāti Māori's Haley Maxwell. Te Pāti Māori's Oriini Kaipara retained Tāmaki Makaurau, defeating Labour's Kerrin Leoni by 9,350 votes.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer won Te Tai Hauāuru by a margin of 4,798 votes over Labour's Te Pūoho Kātene. In Te Tai Tonga, Labour's Mananui Ramsden won by 2,773 votes. Finally, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi retained the Waiariki seat, leading the Greens' Tania Waikato by 2,636 votes.