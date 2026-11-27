West Bengal and Delhi report lowest conversion rates in federal rooftop solar implementation

The implementation of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is revealing a stark divide in how India's rooftop solar transition is unfolding across different states. While the central government is approaching a major milestone, the data suggests that the path to the 10-million-household target is uneven, characterized by high regional variance in both adoption and execution.

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As of November 26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) reports that 6.91 million households have been covered under the scheme, adding 20.2 gigawatts (GW) of capacity to the national grid. To date, the government has disbursed ₹37,989 crore in subsidies. With a deadline of March 2027, the administration must now bridge the gap for the remaining 3.09 million households.

The financial architecture of the scheme provides central assistance of up to ₹78,000 for systems up to 3 kW, aimed at reducing household electricity bills. Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted at the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit and Expo 2026 that the pace of adoption has accelerated to nearly 1 lakh new households every six days, claiming a reduction in electricity bills by approximately 76 per cent for participants.

However, a closer look at the state-level distribution shows that a significant portion of the progress is concentrated in a few hubs. Uttar Pradesh (9.89 lakh), Gujarat (9.56 lakh), and Maharashtra (9.43 lakh) together account for nearly half of all installations recorded on the National Portal for Rooftop Solar. This concentration indicates that while the policy is national, the actual implementation is heavily weighted toward these three states.

More telling is the discrepancy in the conversion rate-the transition from a registered application to a functional installation. While Tamil Nadu (82.6%), Kerala (77.6%), and Madhya Pradesh (75.5%) show high efficiency in moving users through the pipeline, other regions are struggling with systemic bottlenecks. In West Bengal, the conversion rate is a mere 15.2%, and Bihar follows closely at 17.6%, while Delhi sits at 22.1%.

To address these friction points, the government has introduced a QR-based tool designed to simplify the onboarding process. Since its launch on August 20, the tool has seen 4,57,561 scans, though only 98,110 users generated customized plans and 46,369 actually contacted empanelled vendors. This suggests a significant drop-off between initial curiosity and actual commitment to installation.

From a systemic perspective, the success of PM Surya Ghar depends not just on the availability of subsidies, but on overcoming the local administrative and technical hurdles that have stalled progress in eastern and northern urban centers. If the government achieves its full 10-million-household goal, it estimates a generation of 1,000 billion units of renewable electricity and a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over 25 years.