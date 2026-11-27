Kyrgyzstan mandates registration for mopeds and scooters after 372 accidents

Beginning December 9, Kyrgyzstan will implement a mandatory registration system for mopeds and scooters. Under the new regulations, owners of these vehicles will be required to register their transport and hold a Category A1 driver's license.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Courier

According to the Main Department for Road Safety, the new rules apply to mopeds, scooters, mokiks, motor rollers, electric scooters, and similar vehicles. The authorities specifically classify gasoline-powered mopeds as models with an engine capacity of up to 50 cubic centimeters.

The Department stated that the introduction of these requirements is a measure intended to improve road safety. This decision follows data showing that 372 traffic accidents involving motorcycles, scooters, scooters, and electric bicycles occurred in Bishkek during the first ten months of the current year. These incidents resulted in 19 fatalities and 379 injuries.