Maxim Cebu head Christopher Poliran confirms positive feedback for inclusive logistics initiative

Thirty-two deaf delivery riders in Cebu are set to receive targeted financial support from Maxim, a move designed to offset the fixed costs they incur while working on the platform. The initiative, which includes a standardized 16 percent commission rate and a monthly P200 fuel voucher, aims to make the economics of delivery work more sustainable for members of the deaf community.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Delivery by electric bicycle in the city

These riders face the same daily operational expenses as other drivers-primarily fuel and vehicle maintenance-without the benefit of variable rates or the ability to negotiate terms easily. For a rider who must spend on fuel to complete orders, a fixed commission structure ensures a predictable income base, while the voucher directly reduces the cash outlay required for every trip. This adjustment addresses the immediate financial pressure of running a delivery business from a personal vehicle.

Communication is also a central part of the delivery experience, and the program introduces specially designed identification stickers for the riders' vehicles. The goal is practical: to allow customers to immediately recognize the rider's status, thereby streamlining the handoff process and reducing friction during the final meter of the delivery. Christopher Poliran, head of Maxim Cebu, noted that customer feedback has been positive, indicating that deaf riders are effectively fulfilling their duties despite these logistical nuances.

For the riders, the program represents more than just a subsidy; it is a validation of their place in the formal workforce. Geric Gestopa, one of the participating riders, described the opportunity as a pathway to greater independence. For many in the deaf community, access to stable gig-economy work can be a critical factor in achieving financial autonomy, reducing reliance on family support, and building professional skills that are transferable to other sectors.

Maxim chose Cebu as its first Philippine operating city in 2020 before expanding to 22 other cities across the country. The rollout of this support program follows the observance of Deaf Awareness Week from November 10 to 16, aligning the corporate initiative with a broader social conversation about accessibility and inclusion in the workforce. Gestopa expressed hope that this step would encourage other businesses to create similar employment channels, allowing deaf individuals to contribute more actively to the economy. (CAV/PR)