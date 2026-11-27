Hyundai suspends Elexio deliveries in Singapore after FCA defect identified

Hyundai has suspended deliveries and test drives for the Elexio electric vehicle in Singapore after a defect in the Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) system was identified. The fault can trigger unexpected braking events even when no forward collision risk is present, creating a specific operational hazard where the vehicle's autonomous safety system actively impedes driving and increases the likelihood of rear-end collisions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LSDSL, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The joint European development center of Hyundai and Kia Motors in Rüsselsheim, Germany

The recall covers 86 units of the Elexio, a model launched in Singapore in September 2026 as the first vehicle from the Hyundai-BAIC joint venture. Of these, 10 have already been delivered to customers and subsequently returned to the distributor, Komoco Motors, for repair. The remaining vehicles are in inventory, with all sales and test-drive activities paused until the technical fix is applied.

The corrective measure involves replacing the electronic control unit responsible for the FCA function. This replacement is not currently available in Singapore and is scheduled for installation starting in February 2027. Until the fixed component is fitted, the vehicles are effectively non-operational for public road use, leaving affected owners reliant on courtesy vehicles provided by the distributor. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) approved the recall process on November 19, following notification on November 10.

This technical pause creates a specific financial constraint for buyers who have secured a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) but have not yet registered their vehicles. The delay pushes registration into 2027, a period where two key vehicle tax incentives are modified. The EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI), valued at $7,500, expires on December 31, 2026. Concurrently, the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) rebate decreases from $22,500 to $20,000 on January 1, 2027. The combined effect is an additional $10,000 in vehicle registration taxes for units registered in 2027 compared to those registered in 2026. Buyers who have placed orders but have not yet registered face this cost differential, with a six-month window to complete registration before their COE and $10,000 bidding deposit are forfeited. Komoco Motors has stated it is seeking an amicable solution for these customers but has not disclosed specific compensation details.

The defect mirrors a similar issue affecting 1,619 Elexio vehicles in Australia, indicating a systemic problem with the electronic control unit rather than a localized manufacturing error in Singapore. No accidents have been reported in Singapore linked to this specific fault to date.