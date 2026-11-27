New Delhi: Cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday to finalize parliamentary legislative framework

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to convene on Friday to review the Women's Reservation Bill and the complexities of the delimitation process ahead of the special Parliamentary session commencing November 30. The meeting, scheduled for 1 pm at Sewa Teerth, aims to refine the legislative framework that provides for a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

Central to the discussions is the persistent tension between population-based seat reallocation and regional representation. To mitigate the concerns of southern states-which fear a loss of political influence if seats are redistributed based on current population figures-the government is reportedly evaluating a proposal to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states. Under this considered formula, states would retain their current inter-state share relative to the 1971 Census, effectively expanding the house without shifting the balance of power between regions.

Furthermore, the administration is exploring the possibility of delinking the delimitation exercise from the upcoming Census. Such a move would decouple the redistribution of constituencies from the delayed census data, potentially accelerating the implementation of the women's quota.

This strategic shift follows the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha this April. That previous iteration had attempted to link the 33% reservation directly to a delimitation process that would have seen the Lok Sabha expand from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats. By reconsidering the link between the census and the quota, the government is attempting to find a middle ground that satisfies constitutional mandates for gender representation while respecting the federal equilibrium between the north and south.

The legislative timeline is tight, with the Lok Sabha reconvening on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha following on December 2. The special sittings are expected to conclude by December 3, leaving the Cabinet's Friday deliberations as the critical juncture for determining whether the proposed seat increase and the delinking of the census will form the basis of the new bill.