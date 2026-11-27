Philippine vice president says she will not resign amid impeachment trial over unexplained wealth

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte declared on Friday that resigning from office is not an option, asserting that stepping down would constitute a betrayal of the 32.2 million voters who elected her. Her statement comes amid an ongoing impeachment trial focused on allegations of unexplained wealth.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The flag of the Philippines

Speaking at a year-end media gathering, Ms. Duterte emphasized her commitment to her mandate despite the legal pressure. "It is something that I cannot do because I feel that it's a betrayal of the 32.2 million people who voted for me, and of course the general public if I resign," she told reporters. As a frontrunner in opinion polls for the 2028 presidential election, maintaining her political standing is a central concern for her camp.

Prosecutors have narrowed their impeachment case to a single charge of unexplained wealth, dropping three other accusations in an apparent effort to conclude the trial by year-end. This strategic move aims to resolve the matter before public attention shifts fully to the upcoming national elections. Ms. Duterte denies all wrongdoing, describing the proceedings as political harassment. A conviction would result in her removal from office and a lifetime disqualification from holding political positions, effectively ending her presidential ambitions.

Concerns over ICC trial for former president

In a separate but related development, Ms. Duterte expressed skepticism about the fairness of the upcoming trial for her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, with the former president facing charges of crimes against humanity related to the thousands of deaths during his six-year "war on drugs" from 2016 to 2022.

Ms. Duterte argued that the ICC, which she said is influenced by "superpowers," may seek to make a political statement rather than ensure a just process. She criticized the requirement for her father to appear in court daily, stating, "It's unfair to demand that of an 81-year-old man." She further noted, "I don't think he can focus and give his time and attention," raising concerns about the physical and mental toll of the proceedings on the former leader.

Political tensions and criminal charges

The impeachment trial marks a significant escalation in the political conflict between Ms. Duterte and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The two were powerful allies who swept the 2022 election on a joint ticket, but their relationship has since deteriorated. President Marcos, who is constitutionally limited to a single term and cannot run in 2028, has characterized the impeachment as a legislative matter, distancing his administration from direct involvement in the outcome.

Beyond the impeachment, Ms. Duterte faces a separate criminal case involving three counts of grave threats. These charges stem from comments she made regarding President Marcos, the first lady, and a former House speaker. She has denied these allegations as well. Her team has warned that a guilty verdict in the impeachment case could have broad consequences, including job losses in her offices.