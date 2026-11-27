Singapore FinTech Festival 2026: Quantum technology sessions and exhibitors double in one year

Quantum computing is transitioning from a cybersecurity concern to a potential operational asset for Singapore's financial sector, driven by the machine's ability to process vast combinatorial variables simultaneously. While the technology is not yet commercially mature, it is being integrated into strategic planning for portfolio optimisation, risk management and fraud detection, moving beyond the current focus on encryption vulnerabilities.

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The operational distinction lies in the computational mechanism. Conventional high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) handle data sequentially or through probabilistic models, which often struggle with problems involving millions of interdependent variables. Quantum computers, leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, test a wide range of possibilities at once. This architectural difference allows for the efficient calculation of complex outcomes, such as potential losses across millions of market scenarios, where traditional systems face significant latency and processing bottlenecks.

From Security Deadline to Strategic Application

The shift in focus is evident in Singapore's regulatory and industrial frameworks. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is considering a December 31, 2029, deadline for critical financial institutions to become quantum-safe. This deadline addresses the threat of "Q-Day,” the point at which quantum computers become powerful enough to break widely used encryption standards. However, industry participants note that the discussion is expanding beyond defence to offensive and operational utility.

At the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) in November 2026, the number of quantum-focused sessions doubled to 18 from nine in 2025, and speaker appearances nearly doubled to 107. More than 30 exhibitors registered, indicating a structural shift in how the ecosystem engages with the technology. Dr Andrzej Gwizdalski, director at the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), described quantum computing as a "double-edged sword,” noting that while it threatens financial security systems, it also offers computational benefits for complex business problems.

Technical Capabilities and Market Integration

Quantinuum, which is bringing its Helios quantum computer to Singapore, reports a shift in client engagement. Conversations have moved from basic inquiries about what quantum computing is to specific questions about its application in computationally challenging domains. The company is seeing interest not only from financial institutions but also from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, materials science, and logistics, where optimisation of variables is a core operational constraint.

Marvin Lee, Quantinuum's country leader, clarified that quantum technology is not intended to replace AI or HPC. Instead, the operational model involves a hybrid approach where quantum processing handles specific complex calculations alongside classical systems. This integration addresses the limitation that quantum expertise remains scarce globally, requiring specialised talent and infrastructure that is not yet "off-the-shelf.”

Industry leaders caution that practical applications are years away from widespread deployment. Building the necessary capability involves experimentation and collaboration between financial institutions, researchers, and technology providers. Dr Lee Shiang Long, group chief technology and digital officer at ST Engineering, stated that organisations are better understanding how quantum technology can solve real-world problems and deliver practical value, marking a maturation phase in the technology's adoption lifecycle.