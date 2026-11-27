Kyrgyzstan to track child support spending starting with disability benefits

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic has announced plans to introduce a marking system to track budget expenditures allocated for the needs of children. The initiative aims to increase the transparency of state spending, improve the mechanisms for distributing budget funds, and enable a formal assessment of their effectiveness.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. Children are playing football

The proposal was discussed during a round table held on November 26, 2026, which brought together the Secretariat of the Ombudsman for Children's Rights, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor, and UNICEF. According to the ministry, the first phase of the system's implementation will focus specifically on expenditures related to the support of children with disabilities.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Aida Isatbek kyzy detailed current state support measures for children with disabilities and their caregivers. The scope of these measures includes social benefits, the development of rehabilitation and social services, the provision of technical rehabilitation equipment, and the availability of personal assistants.

State financial allocations for these services are slated for a phased increase. For 2026, the republican budget has allocated 8.9 billion soms for social benefits and 1.9 billion soms for personal assistant services.

Participants of the round table focused on the technical steps required to implement the marking system, the necessity of inter-agency cooperation, and methods for improving budget planning based on the documented needs of children.