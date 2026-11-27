AMM votes to lobby Manitoba government over rural ambulance delays

Rural residents in western Manitoba are facing a concrete reduction in emergency medical accessibility, where the physical distance to the nearest available ambulance unit has become a critical determinant of survival. This change is not theoretical; it is measured in minutes lost during response and hours removed from local coverage pools. In Boissevain, a firefighter-paramedic based in Brandon recently responded to a call from the city center, marking a response time of over 45 minutes. This instance illustrates a structural shift: local units are frequently unavailable because they are engaged in non-emergency patient transfers to Winnipeg, leaving rural communities to rely on distant resources or experience significant delays.

The mechanism of scarcity

The driving mechanism behind this reduced access is a staffing crisis that has turned emergency ambulances into long-distance transport vehicles. According to Shared Health, the province's regional health authority, the vacancy rate for primary care paramedics in western Manitoba reached 43 percent at the end of 2025. This shortage forces a redistribution of resources where ambulances spend six to seven hours on round trips to Winnipeg hospitals for inter-facility transfers. During these hours, the vehicles are removed from the 911 response grid. In Brandon, this can mean that three, four, or five ambulances are simultaneously out of the city. For neighboring rural communities, such as Virden, this creates a cascading shortage: when a local unit is pulled in to assist in Brandon, it leaves their own community without coverage, extending response times across the entire western zone.

Gage Wood, president of the Brandon Firefighter Paramedics Local 803, described this dynamic as creating "huge holes in the coverage area." The practical consequence is that rural patients are not just waiting longer; they are waiting for units that have been physically diverted to fulfill transport duties in a provincial capital 500 kilometers away. This alters the fundamental relationship between a resident and emergency services, where the ability to remain in one's community is no longer supported by local capacity.

Institutional response and regulatory barriers

In direct response to this condition, the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) voted to lobby the provincial government for improved paramedic coverage. The resolution, passed on the final day of the association's fall convention in Brandon, was supported by 163 of 241 delegates. The specific action requested is a comprehensive review by Shared Health of the inter-facility transfer process, aiming to balance patient transfer needs with rural emergency response coverage.

Clayton Canart, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth, argued that the current protocol requires a balance that is not being maintained. "The goal is to ensure that inter-facility transfer process is adequately resourced and that appropriate balance is maintained between patient transfer needs and the rural emergency response covered," Canart stated. The underlying issue is that the system is currently prioritizing the logistics of patient transport over the availability of local emergency units, a dynamic that has made access to care "unreliable," a term used by Camiel Serruys, Deputy Mayor of Melita, during the convention.

A second regulatory barrier to restoring coverage is the curriculum for emergency medical responders. In 2022, the College of Paramedics of Manitoba and the province increased the required training hours for emergency medical responders from 120 hours to 312 hours. This change, equivalent to 13 days of training, raises the barrier to entry for new staff. Melita was one of 20 municipalities advocating for the province and the College to be "flexible" on these hours to recruit more trainees quickly. A resolution to revisit the curriculum passed with 97 percent support, with 244 of 251 delegates voting in favor. By reducing the time to certification, municipalities hope to increase the number of ambulances on the road, directly addressing the 43 percent vacancy rate that currently dictates response times across western Manitoba.

Premier Wab Kinew and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara addressed the delegates at the start of the convention, assuring them that rural health care is a "top priority" for the NDP government. However, the practical reality on the road remains defined by the distance to the nearest available unit and the hours those units spend in transit rather than in local response. The 45-minute response in Boissevain and the multi-hour absences of Brandon units in Winnipeg are the tangible outcomes of a staffing and regulatory framework that currently favors provincial transport logistics over local emergency coverage.