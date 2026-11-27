Cebu Chamber partners with SB Corp to bridge MSME financing gaps

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) have formalized a multi-year partnership designed to enhance access to financing and business support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu. The agreement extends a broader framework established earlier between SB Corp and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in Manila, highlighting the need for localized financial instruments to support regional economic activity.

The partnership was announced during a gathering of regional directors from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on November 27, 2026, at the Radisson RED Cebu in Mandaue City. CCCI President Regan Rex King stated that the initiative responds to rising operational pressures facing local businesses. He cited increasing fuel and electricity costs, along with mandated wage adjustments, as key factors straining the cash flow of MSMEs. King noted that limited working capital often prevents businesses from fulfilling purchase orders, particularly when clients extend payment terms to 30 to 60 days. Improved access to financing, he argued, is essential for companies to sustain operations, meet production demands, and manage liquidity gaps while awaiting settlement from customers.

Targeting Growth and Price Stability

SB Corp President Robert C. Bastillo emphasized that the partnership aims to support established and growth-oriented enterprises, with a specific focus on manufacturing supply chains, retail, services, and export-oriented businesses. Bastillo stressed the importance of directing financial assistance toward entities with the capacity to expand operations, generate employment, and contribute to broader economic output.

Bastillo noted that SB Corp's Visayas group maintains its largest regional loan portfolio, with a significant portion already allocated to businesses in Cebu and Cebu City. He also highlighted a critical component of sustainability: helping MSMEs accurately assess and adjust their pricing based on actual increases in operating costs. This approach, Bastillo explained, is designed to prevent unnecessary price hikes that could exacerbate inflation while ensuring businesses remain viable.

Operational Framework and Institutional Support

Under the agreement, SB Corp will provide CCCI with updated information on its financing programs, application templates, documentary checklists, and qualified resource persons. A designated focal person, identified as Director Bong, will address inquiries and facilitate referrals from interested businesses. In return, CCCI will promote SB Corp's financing programs among its approximately 1,000 member companies and the wider Cebu business community.

The chamber is also set to coordinate both online and face-to-face orientations to help business owners understand financing options and application requirements. Both organizations will collaborate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to facilitate the submission of application documents, ensuring that the financing programs align with the actual needs and operating conditions of local enterprises. King expressed hope that the partnership would alleviate financial constraints for MSMEs, thereby strengthening Cebu's business environment and its competitiveness in attracting further investment.