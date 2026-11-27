India Clean Energy Transition: High LPG costs lead to biomass reversal in rural households

For millions of families across the Indian subcontinent, the battle against toxic air pollution is fought in the kitchen. While governments often point to grand infrastructure projects or vehicle emission standards, a new analysis from the Centre for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) reveals that the most persistent source of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in some of the world's most polluted regions is still surprisingly ancient: wood, dried dung cakes, and coal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann Forget, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ The flag of India

In the sprawling Indus-Gangetic Plains-a belt stretching from Punjab in the west through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar to West Bengal in the east-these traditional fuels account for a staggering 36% to 49% of all primary PM2.5 emissions. It is a figure that underscores a stubborn reality: despite decades of policy initiatives, the transition to clean cooking energy remains incomplete for a vast swath of the population.

The Gap Between Policy and Practice

India's flagship program in this area, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), was launched in 2016 with the ambitious goal of connecting poor households to clean cooking gas. On paper, it has been a massive success, connecting hundreds of millions of users. CEEW estimates that PMUY has helped prevent roughly 15% of household PM2.5 emissions in the fiscal year 2025-2026.

But 15% is not 100%, and the difference is measured in health outcomes. The core issue is not access to the connection, but access to the fuel itself. As Abhishek Kar, a CEEW expert, explains, the economics of the cylinder do not match the economics of survival for many families. When the price of a refill becomes a significant burden, households revert to the cheapest available option: dried wood or dung. This phenomenon is particularly acute during the winter months. In cold climates, fuel is not just for cooking; it is for heating. A family may use gas for a quick meal but light a fire of wood to keep the cold out, effectively negating the environmental benefits of the gas connection.

This creates a paradox where a household holds a government-issued clean energy card yet remains a major contributor to local air pollution because the full cost of clean energy is still out of reach for daily, year-round use.

Cooking: The Heavy Lifter of Household Energy

To understand why this persists, one must look at how energy is actually used. Cooking consumes approximately 80% of total household energy demand in these regions. This is not a marginal category; it is the backbone of domestic life. Consequently, any strategy to reduce household pollution must address the cost of cooking directly. If the fuel for this 80% remains expensive, the incentive to switch back to biomass is overwhelming.

The CEEW report argues that the current one-size-fits-all subsidy model is insufficient. They propose a targeted intervention: introducing additional winter subsidies specifically for PMUY beneficiaries. By lowering the cost of gas during peak pollution and heating seasons, the state could make clean fuel the logical default choice rather than a luxury item. This approach acknowledges that energy poverty is seasonal and that policy needs to be flexible enough to match the rhythm of daily life.

Levying the LPG Distribution Network

For those who may still struggle with the gas model, or for regions where infrastructure is less robust, CEEW suggests a second pathway that leverages existing commercial infrastructure. India has a massive, established network of more than 25,000 LPG distributors. The report proposes using this network to sell certified induction cooktops and electric pressure cookers at a discount.

The mechanism is an exchange. Households that agree to surrender two of their four subsidized gas cylinders could receive a subsidy toward electric appliances. This shifts the burden from continuous fuel costs to a one-time, or lower-frequency, energy expenditure, while utilizing electricity which may be cleaner at the point of use. It is a pragmatic use of an existing distribution arm, turning a logistical asset into a public health tool.

These recommendations point to a broader lesson in public policy: the gap between a service's availability and its affordability is where social problems live. In the case of air pollution in northern India, the technology exists, the connections are made, and the rules are written. What remains is the economic friction of daily survival. Addressing that friction-through smarter subsidies or alternative market mechanisms-is the next necessary step in clearing the air.