Yandex Go former head joins Wildberries Kazakhstan to lead new ride-hailing venture

For a company primarily known for moving boxes and apparel across the vast expanse of the post-Soviet space, the jump into ride-hailing is less about changing its business model and more about securing a new artery of logistics. According to recent reports from the local tech scene in Almaty, Wildberries, the dominant online retailer, is preparing to launch a taxi service in Kazakhstan. The move signals a strategic pivot from pure e-commerce to a broader mobility ecosystem, a trend that has already taken root in Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, with trials currently underway in Armenia.

Photo: wbtaxi.com.by by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ WB taxi

The evidence for this expansion is tangible, rooted in human capital rather than just press releases. Timur Khudaiber genov, the founder of the local ride-hailing platform Taxi. kz, pointed to a specific personnel shift as a strong indicator of intent. Approximately a month ago, the former head of Yandex Go in Kazakhstan departed the tech giant to join the Kazakhstani subsidiary of Wildberries. In the high-stakes world of digital infrastructure, when the architect of a competitor's map and dispatch logic walks out the door with their institutional knowledge, it is rarely a coincidence. It is a blueprint being transferred.

Wildberries Kazakhstan, when queried directly, adhered to the standard corporate opacity, stating that plans to expand services would not be disclosed. However, the silence speaks volumes in a market where every new player brings a specific technical and logistical advantage. The company's existing footprint in the region suggests they are not starting from zero; they are transplanting a working model into a new soil, one that is currently experiencing significant friction in its transportation sector.

The Friction of Dependence

To understand the opportunity Wildberries sees, one must look at the current state of the Kazakhstani ride-hailing market. It is a system heavily dependent on a single dominant node: Yandex Go. When that node stutters, the entire network feels the shock. In October, a technical glitch in the Yandex Go application triggered a sudden, unmanaged surge in demand for alternative providers like inDrive. The result was a classic supply-demand spike: with riders flooding into the only available alternatives, fares for individual trips temporarily nearly tripled.

This volatility drew the attention of the state's antitrust authorities, who issued warnings. The episode highlighted a critical vulnerability in the national transport infrastructure-the lack of redundancy. When the primary digital layer fails, there is no immediate buffer, leading to price shocks that erode consumer trust and create inefficiencies for drivers. It is in this gap of reliability and price stability that a new, well-funded entrant like Wildberries can position itself not just as another app, but as a stabilizing force in the market.

New Players and State Leverage

The market is no longer static. It is becoming a contested zone where technology, capital, and state policy intersect. In June, the Vietnamese ride-hailing service Green SM entered Almaty, bringing with it a distinctive fleet of approximately 500 VinFast VF 6 electric crossovers. This introduction of electric vehicles adds a new dimension to the competition, one that challenges the traditional combustion-engine taxi economy with different operating costs and environmental profiles. While only a portion of this fleet was initially deployed, the signal was clear: the market is opening to foreign technological models.

In response to the perceived monopoly power of large aggregators, the Kazakhstani government has begun to deploy non-financial tools to support local alternatives. The state has announced support for Qajet Taxi, a domestic player. This support does not take the form of direct cash subsidies, which might distort the market or create dependency. Instead, it provides access to critical digital public infrastructure: state-level mapping solutions, server capacity, and even supercomputing resources.

This is a nuanced approach to industrial policy. By providing the heavy, expensive computational backbone-often too costly for a private startup to build independently-the state allows Qajet to compete on technical merit rather than just marketing spend. Qajet must still attract private investment to fund its operations, ensuring that market discipline remains in play. However, by removing the barrier of entry regarding data processing and geographic intelligence, the government is effectively lowering the cost of doing business for the local champion.

As Wildberries moves to formalize its presence, the landscape in Kazakhstan is shifting from a duopoly dominated by Yandex and a few local rivals into a more complex, multi-polar system. The stakes are no longer just about who has the most drivers, but who can guarantee the most reliable, efficient, and technologically robust connection between a rider and a seat. For workers and business owners alike, this competition promises a more resilient transport network, one where a technical glitch in one app no longer means a trip is impossible, or exorbitantly expensive, to complete.