Singapore widens GFA exemption to 3 metres for roof eaves and linkways

Singapore has expanded the scope of gross floor area (GFA) exemptions to allow developers and building owners to install wider roof eaves, sun-shading devices, and covered linkways without consuming their buildable quota. Announced by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on November 26, the change increases the eligible width for these pedestrian shelters from 2 metres to 3 metres. The primary operational driver is the need to improve weather protection in a tropical climate characterized by increasing heat intensity and rainfall, while removing previous administrative constraints that limited the integration of such features into existing structures.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Candida.Performa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ People in the city

Expanded GFA Exemptions for Pedestrian Infrastructure

Under the new guidelines, which took effect immediately upon announcement, the physical requirement for GFA-exempt roof eaves and sun-shading devices is that they must be column-free, lack vertical supports, and be inaccessible except for maintenance purposes. A significant procedural shift is that owners of non-conserved buildings no longer require approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to add these features, provided they meet the aforementioned structural criteria. This removes a layer of planning approval for specific architectural elements, accelerating the implementation of weather protection.

Covered linkways have also been decoupled from landscaping requirements. Previously, qualifying for a GFA exemption often necessitated that the linkway be part of a landscaped area. This constraint has been removed, allowing developers to create sheltered connections based on functional needs for building occupants and visitors. However, broader urban greening mandates, such as landscape replacement areas, remain in force to ensure that the environmental goals of the urban planning framework are not compromised by these structural exemptions.

Basement Mechanical and Electrical Configuration

A second component of the GFA reform targets the configuration of mechanical and electrical (M&E) spaces. Previously, only M&E spaces located on basement carpark floors were exempt from GFA calculations. The updated rules extend this exemption to M&E spaces on all basement floors. This change provides developers with greater flexibility in locating building services, such as ventilation and chiller plants, in lower levels of the structure. The operational consequence is the liberation of ground-floor space, which can then be allocated to active commercial or community uses rather than being occupied by service infrastructure.

These adjustments aim to enhance design flexibility without altering the overall planning density, allowing for more efficient use of vertical space and improved pedestrian comfort in a climate where extreme weather events are projected to become more frequent.

Green Mark Incentive Scheme 2.0 Enhancements

Concurrently, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has enhanced the Green Mark Incentive Scheme for Existing Buildings 2.0 to accelerate the decarbonization of Singapore's aging building stock. Buildings account for approximately 20% of the country's carbon emissions, making energy performance a critical operational target. Since its launch in 2022, the scheme has supported projects expected to save about 29.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, a volume equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 7,000 four-room HDB flats.

The updated scheme lowers the barrier to entry for funding support. Previously, building owners had to achieve full Green Mark certification to qualify for subsidies on energy efficiency upgrades. Under the new rules, targeted improvements to lifts, cooling, ventilation, and lighting systems are eligible for funding as long as specific energy efficiency standards are met, removing the requirement for a comprehensive certification process. This allows owners to undertake retrofits aligned with their immediate operational needs and investment plans, rather than committing to a full-scale building retrofit.

Financial incentives have been recalibrated to improve the business case for capital-intensive upgrades. The enhanced funding is designed to reduce the average payback period for energy efficiency retrofits by approximately two years. The scope of covered technologies has also expanded to include structural roof strengthening for solar panel installations, alternative cooling technologies, and AI-driven energy management initiatives. For instance, the implementation of hybrid cooling systems-defined as air-conditioning set to higher temperatures of up to 27 degrees Celsius combined with fans-qualifies for co-funding of 50% of costs, capped at S$200,000. To provide additional lead time for asset planning, the application period for the scheme has been extended from March 31, 2027, to March 31, 2030.