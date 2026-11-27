Tan Tock Seng Hospital switches prostate spacer insertion to local anaesthesia in Singapore

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has altered the practical conditions for a pre-radiotherapy procedure for prostate cancer by switching from general anaesthesia to local anaesthesia. This change, implemented in May 2026, modifies the eligibility for service delivery by reducing the need for operating theatre resources and allowing the procedure to be performed in an outpatient setting. For the 80 to 100 patients annually who undergo this specific spacer insertion at TTSH, the shift reduces medical costs by approximately $400 per patient and significantly shortens waiting times and recovery periods.

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The core mechanism of this change is the rectal spacer insertion, a procedure that places a water-based synthetic gel between the prostate and the rectum. The gel increases the distance between these organs by about 1 centimetre, thereby shielding the rectum from radiation damage during subsequent radiotherapy. Previously, this insertion was conducted under general anaesthesia in an operating theatre, requiring the coordination of an anaesthetist and significant theatre time. Under the new protocol, urologists administer local anaesthesia to numb the surgical area, performing the insertion within a specialist outpatient clinic.

Eligibility and Service Delivery Mechanics

The shift to local anaesthesia directly impacts access to the procedure by removing the bottleneck of operating theatre availability. Salada Rolando, a principal resident physician at TTSH, noted that booking a consultation room for the outpatient procedure currently takes two to three weeks, compared to a waiting period of three to four months for an operating theatre. This operational change frees up theatre capacity for more urgent cases, such as patients with aggressive cancers requiring immediate surgical intervention.

For patients, the change alters the immediate experience of care. The procedure itself takes 15 to 20 minutes. Following the insertion, patients are monitored for one to two hours before being discharged, rather than requiring the extended post-anaesthesia care associated with general anaesthesia. The gel solidifies within 20 seconds of injection and remains in place for the duration of the radiotherapy course, which typically lasts four to six weeks. It then naturally dissolves back into liquid over the following three to six months, a process that poses no known impact on the body once absorbed.

Clinical Evidence and Patient Profile

The decision to adopt this method was preceded by more than a year of clinical evaluation by TTSH's urology department, which confirmed the safety of spacer insertion under local anaesthesia. This is particularly significant given the demographic profile of prostate cancer patients. The Singapore Cancer Registry annual report 2023, published in January 2026, recorded 8,114 cases between 2019 and 2023, with the majority of patients aged above 60. Older adults often face higher risks of complications from general anaesthesia, including fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rate, especially those with existing cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. By avoiding general anaesthesia, the hospital reduces these specific procedural risks for this older cohort.

Overseas medical literature and the hospital's internal data indicate that the rectal spacer procedure is generally well-tolerated. Common minor risks include mild discomfort, bruising, temporary changes in urinary frequency or urgency, and minimal bleeding. At TTSH, approximately 50 patients have undergone the procedure with local anaesthesia since the switch, twenty of whom were aged 60 and above. The change also reduces the need for a separate anaesthetist, as the treating urologist can administer the local anaesthesia, further streamlining the care process and contributing to the reported cost savings.

Er Lian Hong, 69, is one such patient. Diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2026, he opted for radiotherapy to avoid the invasive nature of surgery, which would have required two to three days of hospitalisation and two weeks of catheter use. His spacer was inserted in August under local anaesthesia. He completed his four-week radiotherapy course with minimal side effects and has since returned to an active lifestyle, including regular trekking. TTSH has stated that other public hospitals in Singapore are expected to adopt a similar approach, potentially expanding the accessibility of this streamlined pre-treatment procedure across the public healthcare system.