AFT Pharmaceutical posts $6.9m half-year profit as revenue crosses $143m for the first time

AFT Pharmaceutical reported a 151.42 percent increase in half-year net profit, reaching $6.9 million for the six months ended in September. This financial performance was driven by a 25 percent rise in revenue to $143.6 million, marking the first time the company has crossed this threshold for the period.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A man in a white robe wipes a steel table in production

The profit growth reflects improved operational leverage, where the fixed costs of maintaining manufacturing and research facilities are spread across a larger sales base. AFT attributed this to the strength of its core business in New Zealand and Australia, alongside successful diversification into international markets. The company is building commercial hubs in regions with regulatory frameworks similar to those in Australasia, specifically expanding its presence in the United Kingdom and South Africa. This geographic spread reduces reliance on a single market and allows AFT to license its intellectual property, generating income without bearing the full cost of local production and distribution in every country.

Revenue targets and investment strategy

Managing director Dr Hartley Atkinson stated that the company expects to maintain record growth for the remainder of the financial year ending in March. The firm's immediate objective is to achieve full-year revenue of at least $300 million, a level that would double its annual turnover compared to previous years. This target is underpinned by continued investment in research and development, which sustains the pipeline of innovative products such as Maxigesic. By monetizing its intellectual property through licensing agreements, AFT converts proprietary formulations into recurring income streams while expanding its geographic reach without necessarily increasing direct capital expenditure in every new market.

Chair David Flacks emphasized that the current results validate the strategy of long-term value creation. The company projects full-year underlying profit to be at the upper end of its previously issued guidance of $28 million to $32 million. This financial trajectory allows AFT to reinvest in production capacity and product development, reinforcing its position in a competitive pharmaceutical sector where scale and regulatory compliance determine market access.