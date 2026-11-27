Fisher & Paykel Healthcare lifts full-year profit guidance after 37 percent half-year net profit surge

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has strengthened its financial position by capitalizing on sustained demand for hospital-grade medical equipment and consumables, reporting a 37 percent surge in net profit for the half-year ending September. This performance drove a significant upgrade to its full-year guidance, with net profit after tax now forecast at between $565m and $605m, exceeding the previous range of $525m to $565m. The core mechanism behind this growth is the expanding adoption of therapy systems in acute care settings, which translated into a 15 percent increase in total operating revenue to $1.25 billion.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The doctor examines the medical equipment in the office

Hospital Segment Drives Margin Expansion

The company's Hospital product group, encompassing respiratory, acute, and surgical care solutions, generated $841.5m in revenue, marking a 22 percent year-on-year increase. This segment served as the primary engine for profitability, contributing to an overall gross margin improvement from 63.0 percent to 66.4 percent. Managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon attributed this performance to continued demand across both hardware and consumables, noting that the revenue mix benefits from the recurring income associated with consumable products used alongside the installed hardware base. While the Homecare segment also grew, its revenue increased by a more modest 4 percent to $412.3m, indicating that the current economic driver is concentrated in institutional hospital procurement rather than residential consumer spending.

Financial Distribution and Tariff Impact

Shareholders have seen a direct return on this operational efficiency through a fully imputed interim dividend of 26 cents per share, an increase from the 19 cents paid in the corresponding period last year. Additionally, the company recorded a $23m refund of US tariffs during the half. However, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare noted that its underlying gross margin improved even when this refund was excluded, suggesting that the margin expansion is driven by operational leverage and pricing power within the hospital segment rather than solely by external trade adjustments. The company now projects full-year operating revenue to reach between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion, a rise from its previous forecast of $2.47b to $2.57b, reflecting its confidence in the durability of demand for its therapy portfolios globally.