World Rugby suspends Oceania Rugby council seat pending governance inquiry

World Rugby has suspended Oceania Rugby from its seat on the World Rugby Council, the sport's global governing body announced on 19 November 2026. The suspension is a temporary administrative measure pending an investigation into unresolved governance matters, but it does not remove Oceania Rugby's status as a member of the international federation.

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According to a statement issued by World Rugby, the council voted to halt Oceania Rugby's participation in council proceedings until the governance inquiry concludes. The organization affirmed that Oceania Rugby is cooperating fully with the investigation and remains part of the World Rugby structure, albeit without voting rights or a seat at the global decision-making table. World Rugby declined to specify the nature of the governance failures cited in the suspension, stating that no further details would be divulished at this stage.

Procedural Context and Member Status

Oceania Rugby represents 17 member unions from Pacific Islands countries and territories, including Australia and New Zealand. It also has two associate members: Kiribati and Wallis and Futuna. Notably, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, and Wallis and Futuna operate under the jurisdiction of the French Rugby Federation, creating a complex administrative landscape within the region. The current suspension places the regional body in a limbo state where it can still receive member benefits but lacks the institutional authority to shape global rugby policy.

As of late November 2026, Oceania Rugby and its general manager, Frank Puletua, have not responded to inquiries regarding the specifics of the suspension or the governance issues under investigation. Meanwhile, the regional landscape is marked by broader institutional instability. The Papua New Guinea Rugby Union is currently suspended from both Oceania and World Rugby membership, with reinstatement contingent upon systemic and management changes ordered by Oceania Rugby. Similarly, the Samoan Rugby Union (Lakapi Samoa) was suspended last month following management issues raised by the Samoan government, which subsequently withdrew its support for the national union. In response, the Samoan government has registered a rival body, the Samoa Rugby Football Union, to which it now directs its official support.

Regional Competitiveness and Alternative Structures

Amidst these institutional disruptions, Fiji has emerged as a de facto leader in maintaining regional rugby structures. John Sanday, chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) Board, has publicly questioned the relevance and functionality of Oceania Rugby, citing its current state as a barrier to competitive opportunities for Pacific Island nations.

Sanday noted that the cancellation of the annual Oceania Sevens Championship, originally scheduled for Rotorua in November, underscored the regional body's operational challenges. Oceania Rugby cited a lack of funding support as the primary reason for pulling the event, a decision made just two weeks after confirming the tournament in partnership with New Zealand Rugby, Bay of Plenty Rugby, and Rotorua Tourism. Sanday described Oceania Rugby as appearing "dysfunctional" and suggested that its current trajectory limits the ability of member unions to engage in meaningful competition.

In response, the FRU is actively developing alternative competitive pathways. Sanday revealed that several island unions, including Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, French Polynesia, and Tonga, have expressed interest in joining the Fiji Skipper Cup or a new regional competition hosted by Fiji. The FRU is exploring logistics and financial viability for a three-week regional tournament preceding the Skipper Cup, or potentially blending the events to create a larger international profile. This initiative includes discussions on selling media rights to increase revenue, a strategy intended to counter the financial influence of rugby league, particularly after the Australian government provided significant funding boosts to NRL for regional expansion.

The FRU has also facilitated technical support for smaller unions, with Fijian coaches and technical officers assisting national programs in Bougainville, Nauru, Solomon Islands, and Kiribati. Sanday emphasized that while Pacific Island rugby union nations cannot compete directly with the state-backed financial resources of the NRL, a collaborative, regionally funded partnership is the most viable path to sustaining and growing the game in the Pacific.