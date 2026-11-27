New Cook Strait ferries to cut emissions by 30 percent from 2029

Two new hybrid ferries scheduled to enter service in the Cook Strait in 2029 have been finalized with designs that prioritize increased vehicle capacity, enhanced safety redundancy, and a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions per passenger and unit of cargo. Ferry Holdings Ltd, working alongside KiwiRail and Guangzhou Shipyard International, has detailed the specifications for these vessels, which are engineered specifically for the narrow confines of the Marlborough Sounds and Wellington Harbour rather than following generic shipyard standards.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Comyu Cabin of the 2nd hybrid car Hino Selega Hybrid, designed for intercity buses

The physical constraints of the route drive the engineering solutions. Because a significant portion of the journey occurs in restricted waterways, the vessels incorporate extra redundancy into their propulsion, steering, and power systems. This design ensures that any single system failure can be recovered within minutes, acting as a critical backstop against the risks of operating close to shorelines. The bridge technology includes LIDAR scanning to expand crew situational awareness and allows for remote anchor deployment, while robust towing arrangements provide additional safeguards for emergency maneuvers.

Environmental and operational efficiency is achieved through a combination of a specially designed hull that reduces wake and noise, low-vibration propulsion systems, on-board solar panels, and a battery energy storage system. The vessels are structured to accommodate alternative fuels such as methanol in the future. The interplay between the optimized hull, modern fuel-efficient engines, and battery power is calculated to reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared to the current fleet, aligning with New Zealand's broader emission reduction goals.

The transition to the new vessels is contingent upon the completion of corresponding port infrastructure in Wellington and Picton. In Wellington, the deconstruction and removal of obsolete infrastructure, which began in 2025, are projected for completion by March 2027. Construction on the new wharf extension commenced in July 2026. In Picton, the removal of the old linkspan and overbridge used for Aratere is complete. A transition berth for Interislander is currently under construction with a scheduled completion date of March 2027, while enabling works for the new wharf are underway with main construction expected to begin in February 2027. Interislander's general manager of operations, Taru Sawhney, noted that staff input has been integrated into the interior layout and crew accommodations as the company prepares for the operational transition.