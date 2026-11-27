Meridian Energy secures minority stake in Datagrid's Southland AI data centre

Meridian Energy has entered a minority shareholding arrangement with Datagrid, securing a financial stake in the latter's planned artificial intelligence data centre in Makarewa, Southland. The agreement links the renewable energy generator to a high-intensity computing facility, positioning the project as a significant consumer of low-carbon power while introducing a new revenue stream for the energy provider.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Investments in data centers. Employees in the data center

Datagrid, the developer of the data centre, maintains that recent United States regulatory actions targeting overseas data centres and advanced chip imports will not impede the Southland project. Despite a broader crackdown on cross-border data infrastructure and hardware, the company asserts that its operational plans remain unaffected, indicating a decoupling of the project's viability from these specific geopolitical constraints.

Financial structure and market positioning

The core mechanism of this deal is a minority investment, whereby Meridian Energy acquires an equity share rather than providing a pure utility service contract. This structure aligns the long-term financial performance of the energy company with the operational success of the data centre. For a renewable energy firm, hosting a major AI compute facility converts electricity generation into a direct industrial asset, potentially stabilizing demand for its green power output in a region where industrial load is a key driver for grid expansion.

The reference to "gentailers” in the source context highlights the shifting role of energy providers. By taking an equity stake, Meridian is acting not just as a supplier but as a risk-sharing partner in a new technology sector. This move underscores a strategy where energy companies diversify into high-margin, asset-heavy digital infrastructure to capture value beyond the commoditized sale of electricity.

While US restrictions on advanced chips could theoretically increase the cost of hardware for data centre operators, Datagrid's assertion that the project is unaffected suggests either that the necessary components have already been sourced, that the specific restrictions do not apply to this jurisdiction or configuration, or that the project's timeline insulates it from immediate supply chain shocks. The financial commitment by Meridian signals confidence in the project's resilience and the long-term demand for computing power in New Zealand, independent of external trade policy fluctuations.