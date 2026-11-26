The Nasdaq Composite dropped 945 points, or 4%, in early Wednesday trading, leading a broader market decline that erased gains from the previous session. The S&P 500 fell 2.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1.7%.
Shares of Anthropic fell 7.6% to $75.66, falling below its initial public offering price of $83 per share. This decline follows the largest IPO in history and reflects growing investor skepticism regarding whether the current capital expenditures for AI data centers will yield proportional financial returns.
Market volatility is being driven by concerns over Nvidia's corporate governance and the potential influence of a U. S. president holding significant shares in the company. Additionally, proposed tariffs on China and other trading partners from the Trump administration have introduced new risks to the sector.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates starting in December to combat inflation. These hikes will increase the cost of borrowing for businesses, restricting the capital available for AI companies to fund growth. Simultaneously, Capital Economics notes that Democratic control of Congress and several state-level seats may lead to increased legislative opposition to the construction of new data centers.
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Ursula von der Leyen sets preliminary conditions for EU-Russia negotiations, demanding an energy truce and Black Sea shipping access, while the EU prepares a new sanctions package. Moscow cites past failed talks and distrusts the timing, viewing EU pressure as a barrier to trust rather than a path to peace.