Nasdaq Drops 4% as Anthropic Falls Below IPO Price Amid AI Valuation Concerns

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 945 points, or 4%, in early Wednesday trading, leading a broader market decline that erased gains from the previous session. The S&P 500 fell 2.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1.7%.

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AI Sector Valuation and IPO Performance

Shares of Anthropic fell 7.6% to $75.66, falling below its initial public offering price of $83 per share. This decline follows the largest IPO in history and reflects growing investor skepticism regarding whether the current capital expenditures for AI data centers will yield proportional financial returns.

Corporate Governance and Policy Risks

Market volatility is being driven by concerns over Nvidia's corporate governance and the potential influence of a U. S. president holding significant shares in the company. Additionally, proposed tariffs on China and other trading partners from the Trump administration have introduced new risks to the sector.

Borrowing Costs and Regulatory Headwinds

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates starting in December to combat inflation. These hikes will increase the cost of borrowing for businesses, restricting the capital available for AI companies to fund growth. Simultaneously, Capital Economics notes that Democratic control of Congress and several state-level seats may lead to increased legislative opposition to the construction of new data centers.