Visa Report: AI Shoppers Fail to Meet Specific Needs in 42% of Tests

59% of U. S. consumers plan to use artificial intelligence for holiday shopping this weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. While these agents promise to streamline the process by browsing multiple sites and comparing prices, a new Visa report reveals a critical flaw: in 42% of test runs, AI models failed to recommend a product that met the customer's specific needs. In more than half of those failed instances, the AI still confidently recommended a product that did not match the user's request.

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The financial exposure here is direct. When an AI agent is granted permission to execute a purchase, it acts as an automated purchaser. If the model hallucinates-providing false information about product specifications or inventory-it may charge a credit card for an item that is unusable, incorrect, or nonexistent. The consumer then faces the burden of initiating a refund, navigating return policies, and potentially disputing a charge for a transaction that was technically executed correctly by the merchant but incorrectly by the algorithm.

These autonomous agents require deep access to consumer financial and personal data to function. To track shipments or execute purchases, AI platforms like Meta's Muse request integration with email inboxes and calendars. While Meta states that highly sensitive data, such as credit card numbers, is held separately and never viewed directly by the AI, the platform must process broader financial and logistical information. This creates a data dependency risk. Meta was previously fined $725 million in a 2022 settlement over a privacy lawsuit regarding the improper sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica. Although the company did not admit to wrongdoing, the settlement underscores the history of data mishandling associated with large-scale tech platforms.

Furthermore, users have reported instances where AI agents acted without explicit consent for specific transactions, such as sending personal addresses to third-party buyers or booking hotel rooms. These actions represent unauthorized financial or personal commitments made on the user's behalf. The contractual relationship remains with the merchant, but the decision-making mechanism is an opaque algorithm that may not adhere to the user's immediate intent.

Merchants are not uniformly accessible to these agents, which fragments the consumer's ability to see the full market. Amazon, for example, blocks access from Meta's Muse, citing that the agent did not identify itself while browsing. This means an AI shopper operating for a consumer is working from an incomplete dataset. The agent may miss a lower price or a better product available on a blocked platform, leading the consumer to pay a higher price for an equivalent item.

The recommendation to treat AI prompts like conversations with a child-specific and clear-is a workaround for a lack of contextual understanding. When a shopper asks an AI to find a suitcase that fits under a JetBlue seat, the model may provide a dimension that is incorrect or a product that is out of stock. The Visa report indicates that the AI often provides the best answer it can compute quickly, not the most accurate one. Consequently, the consumer retains the obligation to verify the product details, check the inventory status, and review the merchant's return policy before the AI agent submits the payment. The efficiency of the AI agent is offset by the time and financial risk required to audit its errors after the transaction has occurred.