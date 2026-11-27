Anthropic records 104 billion dollar loss as infrastructure spending raises corporate debt risks

Consumer borrowing costs are poised to rise as the Federal Reserve weighs further interest-rate hikes to combat inflation, which rose to 3.8% in October. This shift directly impacts households through higher charges on credit cards and increased rates for new mortgages, restricting the disposable income of consumers already pressured by rising prices.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Stock growth

The Link Between AI Spending and Borrowing Costs

While the U. S. economy grew at a 4.3% pace in the third quarter, this growth is largely driven by corporate investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee indicated that trillions of dollars in data center spending are contributing to high inflation levels. When the Federal Reserve raises the benchmark rate to cool this overheating, the cost of capital increases for both corporations and individual borrowers.

Debt and Investment Risks

The pressure of high interest rates is particularly acute for tech firms and AI labs operating on heavy debt or high valuations. For example, Anthropic recorded a $104 billion loss in the first nine months of 2026, despite plans to spend nearly $1 trillion on infrastructure through 2045. As borrowing costs rise, the gap between these massive capital expenditures and actual profitability widens, increasing the risk of financial instability for these firms.

For the average consumer, the combination of high inflation and anticipated rate hikes in December and early 2027 means that the cost of servicing existing debt and obtaining new loans will increase. This creates a cycle where diminished saving capacity meets higher interest charges, restricting overall consumer spending power.